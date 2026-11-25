Veruschka von Lehndorff, Germany's first supermodel, has died at 87. This article covers her groundbreaking career, artistic collaborations, and enduring legacy in global fashion.

Veruschka von Lehndorff, widely recognized as Germany's first-ever supermodel and a defining icon of 1960s fashion, has died at the age of 87. The confirmation of her passing was released by a family relative to the German newspaper Bild, stating that the cultural luminary died surrounded by friends and family within her home.

Early Life And WWII Background

Born Vera Anna Gottliebe Gräfin von Lehndorff in East Prussia in 1939, Veruschka emerged from a noble family with a history of political defiance. Her early childhood was marked by the trauma of World War II and the Nazi regime. Her father, Count Heinrich von Lehndorff-Steinort, participated in the resistance against Adolf Hitler and was implicated in the 1944 plot to assassinate the dictator.

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Following the failure of the assassination attempt, Count Heinrich was executed by the regime. As a result of this political fallout, the young Vera was sent to an SS children's home, while her mother was forced to work in a labour camp. These harrowing experiences in Steinort shaped the resilience that would later define her public persona.

Rise To Global Fashion Stardom

Veruschka's entry into the fashion industry began in 1959 while she was studying art in Florence, Italy. Photographer Ugo Mulas discovered the six-foot-tall German woman, recognizing her potential for international modeling. Her striking features, particularly her height and deep blue eyes, initially made her feel like 'an ugly monster,' but they ultimately captivated photographers and high-fashion houses worldwide.

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During the 1960s, she established herself as one of the most photographed models in the world, working in major fashion capitals such as Paris and New York. She secured covers for international editions of Vogue magazine, which cemented her status as a global icon and placed her among the highest-paid models of her era. Her influence extended beyond print, as she became a muse for creative experimentation.

Artistic Collaborations And Cultural Impact

Veruschka forged a significant creative partnership with Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali, blending high fashion with performance art. Many of her most iconic images were produced in collaboration with Italian photographer Franco Rubartelli. These collaborations helped redefine the boundaries between modeling, art, and photography during a period of rapid cultural change.

Her professional portfolio included prominent work with luxury brands such as Yves Saint-Laurent and Paco Rabanne. She also expanded her reach into cinema, appearing in Michelangelo Antonioni's 1966 film Blow-Up. In 2006, she further demonstrated her lasting appeal by making an appearance in the James Bond film Casino Royale.

Political Activism And Later Career

Veruschka used her platform to engage in bold political statements, most notably in 1971 when she appeared on the front cover of the German magazine Stern. She was one of 28 women under the banner 'We've had abortions!' alongside 374 other women who publicly disclosed their pregnancies. This act was a direct challenge to the illegality of abortion in Germany at that time and caused significant shockwaves in society.

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Even in her later years, Veruschka remained active in the fashion industry. She served as a guest model at the Melbourne Fashion Festival in 2000 and walked the runway at London Fashion Week in 2010 at the age of 71. Her legacy is further highlighted by her pursuit from cultural icons such as Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson, and Warren Beatty. She leaves behind a legacy as a woman who shaped an entire generation of fashion and art.