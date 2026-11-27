A favorite of Richard Avedon and Diana Vreeland, German countess turned supermodel and artist Veruschka approached beauty, fashion, and identity with verve.

Veruschka “the most beautiful woman in the world. ” But what made the German model so mesmerizing was her seeming disinterest in preserving any one iteration of that beauty.

She could be imperious or impish, feral or feline, androgynous or opulently feminine. She could contort her impossibly long limbs into unreal configurations, traversing fashion magazines and the wider public’s consciousness with ease in a way that had never been done before. One of the original supermodels, Veruschka was also among fashion’s great performance artists.25-page fashion editorial from its March 1, 1967, issue. Across those pages, Veruschka leapt and pirouetted, her hair fashioned into a long, swinging braid by hairstylist.

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Avedon had found in Veruschka a woman who could give physical expression to his imagination and whose own imagination was every bit as expansive. Here was a woman whose beauty “demands something, and you must extend yourself to meet the challenge or know that a kind of splendor is lost to you forever,” said Avedon.