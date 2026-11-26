Veruschka, the German supermodel who became a 1960s fashion icon and appeared in Blow-Up and Casino Royale, has died at 87. Her former partner Franco Rubartelli paid tribute to her legacy.

Veruschka, the striking German supermodel who rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s with roles in Casino Royale and Blow-Up, has died at 87.

German newspaper Bild reported her death. No cause of death was given. Her former partner and photographer Franco Rubartelli paid tribute to her legacy. He wrote that she was not just a great model but an elegant woman, sensitive and brave, with a beauty that did not stay in the camera and would get into the soul of whoever watched her.

Also read Veruschka, the OG Supermodel and ’60s Icon, Dies at 87

He added that she had a way of being in the world that you do not learn but take in. People like Veruschka do not go away at all, he said, adding that they stay in a picture, in a perfume, in a song, in a way of smiling. Born Vera Gottliebe Anna Gräfin von Lehndorff-Steinort in East Prussia, she came from a family of aristocrats.

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Vera Von Lehndorff-Steinort Aristocratic Roots

Her father joined the German resistance and was executed when she was 5 years old for his involvement in the plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler. She was discovered in Italy while she was an art student and became a model. After meeting Eileen Ford in Paris, she moved to New York. Standing over six feet tall, Veruschka was described by Vogue in its obituary as having a high forehead, sculptural cheekbones and elongated limbs.

The magazine called her one of the decade most arresting presences, whatever aesthetic she took on. She appeared on 13 American Vogue covers. Throughout her career she graced the covers of Vogue and top international magazines throughout the 1960s and 1970s, becoming a muse for designers. Vogue noted that what made her so mesmerizing was her seeming disinterest in preserving any one iteration of that beauty.

The magazine praised how she could contort her impossibly long limbs into unreal configurations, traversing fashion magazines and the wider public consciousness with ease. She worked with top photographers including David Bailey, Irving Penn, Steven Meisel, Francesco Scavullo and Peter Beard. She also worked for fashion houses including YSL, Helmut Lang and Paco Rabanne. Italian photographer Franco Rubartelli, who created many of the most arresting images of her, was her romantic partner for nine years.

Veruschka Hollywood Roles In Films

Beyond the runway, Veruschka crossed over into Hollywood. She was most famous for playing a version of herself in Michelangelo Antonioni 1966 thriller Blow-Up opposite David Hemmings. Decades later, she made a brief cameo as a high-stakes poker player in the 2006 version of Casino Royale. In that film, Veruschka appears as one of only two female poker players at a table with Daniel Craig James Bond, Le Chiffre and Felix Leiter.

Her other film appearances included Franc Roddam 1985 film The Bride and the 1970 film Salome. Veruschka remained a cultural figure long after her initial fame. Her death was reported by Bild, and tributes quickly followed from those who knew her and admired her work. Rubartelli tribute emphasized the lasting quality of her presence.

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He wrote that she was an elegant woman, sensitive and brave, and that her beauty reached beyond the camera into the soul of anyone who watched her. He also said that people like Veruschka do not go away at all. They stay, he said, in a picture, in a perfume, in a song, in a way of smiling. That sentiment reflects a career that extended from the fashion pages of the 1960s into film and into the broader public imagination.

Vogue Obituary Highlighting Impact On Fashion

She was a muse, a model and an actress whose image helped define an era. Vogue obituary highlighted her unique physical presence and her ability to transform herself. The magazine noted that she was one of the decade most arresting presences, whatever aesthetic she took on. Her 13 American Vogue covers are a testament to her impact on fashion.

She also worked with many of the leading photographers and designers of her time, building a body of work that remains influential. Veruschka life was marked by early tragedy and later fame. Her father execution for resisting Hitler shaped her childhood, and she went on to become an international symbol of beauty and style. She is remembered by those who worked with her as a singular talent.

Rubartelli words capture the sense of loss felt by many in the fashion and film worlds. Her death at 87 was confirmed by Bild. She leaves behind a legacy that spans fashion, film and cultural history.