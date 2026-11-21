Max Verstappen claims the top starting spot for the Las Vegas Grand Prix after Kimi Antonelli secured provisional pole but faces a five-place grid drop. George Russell starts second, while Mercedes teammates strategically held back. Lando Norris takes third, and Oscar Piastri qualifies seventh but must serve a 10-place penalty.

Kimi Antonelli took pole for the Las Vegas Grand Prix by being the last of the contenders to start their final flying lap in Q3.

With a five-place grid drop, the new F1 champion will start Saturday night’s Grand Prix from sixth. Max Verstappen, who held provisional pole until the final flurry of attempts, will inherit the P1 starting spot, and George Russell will start second after qualifying third.

Also read Max Verstappen Seeks Championship Momentum at Las Vegas Grand Prix Amid Kimi Antonelli's Surge

Russell, by far the fastest in Friday’s practice, asked the Mercedes pit wall if he could have a tow, knowing Mercedes was the clear frontrunner and his champion teammate was destined to start further back in the field. Mercedes didn’t oblige, and both drivers entered the waiting game with the rest of the contenders, as no one wanted to be the first driver out for the final lap, punching through the frigid cold air of the Las Vegas desert alone.

Ultimately, Verstappen went first and did not improve on his first Q3 time, which was still good enough for an elevated front-row starting spot. Antonelli crossed the line to start his lap with a second remaining. Lando Norris will start third after qualifying fourth ahead of Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad. Oscar Piastri found himself in a familiar starting position of seventh but faces a 10-place grid penalty.

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With rain on Thursday and a dry forecast for every session of consequence during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, most contenders first saw what their new 2027 cars had during FP3 on Friday, ahead of qualifying. Neither Ferrari made it to Q3, settling for 11th and 12th as neither Lewis Hamilton nor Charles Leclerc put themselves in position to give the other a tow.

Haas reserve driver Rafael Camara nearly made it to Q2 in his second F1 qualifying attempt but was knocked out at the last minute by the Audis. He joined Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas, and Ollie Bearman. Victoria Beaver is a nomadic sports writer who spends her time hopping between race tracks and hippie farms. She’s covered every corner of motorsports that will let her in from 410 Sprints to NASCAR to Supercross.

Her daily driver is a 2010 Subaru that she refused to do the smallest amount of preventative maintenance on. Instead, she spends her free time and money building a 42-foot Skoolie to one day travel the country full time.