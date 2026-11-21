Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, who has won the Las Vegas Grand Prix two of the past three years, was not disciplined after he was summoned to see the stewards for two possible violations in Friday’s practice session

LAS VEGAS — Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, who has won the Las Vegas Grand Prix two of the past three years, was not disciplined after he was summoned to see the stewards for two possible violations in Friday's practice session.

Stewards wanted to question him about an incident with George Russell, who won here two years ago, in Turn 14 and for “driving erratically” near Franco Colapinto. Russell also was called in for questioning regarding his role. Verstappen received a warning for his confrontation with Russell, and stewards determined no penalty was necessary regarding the incident with Colapinto. The incidents came as drivers practice on a dry road for the first time after two wet sessions on Thursday.

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Verstappen weaved in front of Russell. Then Russell drove wide into Verstappen going into the turn, their cars side by side.

“Ha ha,” Russell said on his radio. “Fun and games, eh? ” The stewards' report said Verstappen's “change of direction under braking was unpredictable and contributed to the situation in which had to move to the inside to avoid contact. While the Stewards did not consider the sufficiently serious to warrant a more severe penalty, they concluded that changing direction under braking in these circumstances fell below the standard of driving expected.

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” Verstappen also weaved in front of Colapinto. The stewards accepted Verstappen's claim he was trying to maintain tire temperature and didn't realize Colapinto was approaching. And there was an incident with Lando Norris that didn't require the stewards' attention. After passing Norris on a straightaway, Verstappen’s tires locked up.

Russell’s time of 1:34.041 was the best in the practice session, nearly a second ahead of current series champion Kimi Antonelli and Norris. Verstappen was 1.309 seconds slower, putting him sixth. The NFL's Top 10 Offensive And Defensive Units This SeasonDodgers Acquire Former No. 1 Overall Pick From TwinsFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.