Max Verstappen claimed victory in a frenetic Las Vegas Grand Prix characterized by unprecedented overtaking and slipstream racing. McLaren secured a surprise double podium finish while Mercedes and Ferrari struggled, with the race featuring volatile position changes and no significant tire degradation.

Max Verstappen secured a stunning triumph in an extraordinary slipstream-dominated Las Vegas Grand Prix, as McLaren thrived, Mercedes faltered, and Ferrari stumbled yet again. This was a race more akin to Formula Ford, or the Indianapolis 500, or even go-karting, as Formula 1 drivers swapped positions with unprecedented regularity around the six miles of Las Vegas’ streets.

The Strip bore witness to most of the blast pasts, but there were moves elsewhere, in unusual places, inside, outside, anywhere a car could fit. It was perhaps as un-Formula 1 a race as you can imagine, yet was brilliantly engaging, and suitably fitting for the self-proclaimed Entertainment Capital of the World.

Also read Las Vegas Grand Prix Delivers 50 Laps of Close Battles While Verstappen Holds On to Win

It was a wild race where up to 10 cars were latched onto the lead train, facilitated by Las Vegas’ long straights, the huge impact of the slipstream and overtake mode, the evolving deployment strategies, and the absence of tire degradation. The timing screens bounced up and down as the race order fluctuated sector by sector, and even a 1.5-second advantage heading into the 1.2-mile Strip section was insufficient to stay ahead.

Yet through the chaos and the craziness, it was Verstappen who kept cool and remained a front-runner throughout, despite having the toughest job of punching a hole in the air for his pursuers. Verstappen played his tactics perfectly, ensuring that whenever he was overhauled, he quickly re-passed, officially leading 45 of the 50 laps.

In a bemusing grand prix of position changes, and a year on from its disqualification disaster, McLaren scored a surprise double podium finish—including a welcome return to the top three positions for Oscar Piastri. At one stage McLaren looked down and out, hampered by its top-end woes, and hindered further by a slow double stack pit stop behind the safety car.

Yet across the second stint, Lando Norris and Piastri gradually and methodically picked their way forwards, with Piastri—who started from 17th place—taking the restart from outside of the top 10 but winding up third.

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“It was a lot about playing your cards at the right time,” said Piastri. “I think from where I was, I think we were very quick in the corners, so then you could stay very close in the slipstream, which was good. I'm very happy that we made the right decisions at the right time and were able to end up on the podium.

”Clive Mason“The second half of the race was very strong, I think, in terms of obviously not making mistakes, staying out of the chaos of some of the others around us, and playing things right in the last three, four laps in terms of positioning and slipstreams, again battery, to give myself the best chance to finish second,” said Norris.

“Because today wasn't a race about trying to win. There was no chance we could win the race today, but P2 was the best, and we achieved it, so I'm happy. ”In a race dominated by slipstreams, effective racecraft, and patience, perhaps it was fitting that Ferrari blundered into a needless and hapless collision that thwarted its already slender prospects.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton had been getting a little close for comfort, as they contested sixth position, at the back of the lead train but still very much in the mix considering the frantic nature of proceedings. And then it happened. Leclerc aggressively put his nose up the inside into turn 7, Hamilton took his line, and the pair made contact.

Leclerc lost time, and was judged at fault and slapped with a 10-second penalty, while Hamilton’s car was spun. It was another unnecessarily belligerent assault on the sister car by Leclerc, following his first-lap skirmishes against Hamilton at Monza and Mexico. Leclerc was immediately summoned to team boss Fred Vasseur’s office post-race, where the conversation was one-sided.

“The issue is once again it is unacceptable, it’s a lack of respect for the team, for the sponsors, the same speech as after Mexico,” said Vasseur. “I think we had a clear discussion in São Paulo, we passed the message to Charles in the race to think about the team. ”Vasseur indicated that further discussions would take place ahead of the next event in Qatar.

Leclerc sheepishly conceded the situation was not acceptable and hinted he should have taken more caution.

“I probably underestimated the vision Lewis had at that point, the gap was then… I mean with the kerb on the inside it was very tricky,” he said. “I’m not going to get into the scenario, that is something for me to speak to Ferrari about,” he said. Mercedes was in the mix with Max Verstappen throughout the race—apart from when it mattered.

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George Russell and a recovering Kimi Antonelli were the only other drivers to officially lead a lap of the race, and the pair regularly swapped positions with the Dutchman before the Red Bull snuck back ahead. But Russell’s race unwound when he strived to reclaim second place from Antonelli, clipped some debris on the run to turn 4, and on the dirty part of the track locked up and nosed the wall.

He recovered to ninth, but it was another blown opportunity in a desultory end to his campaign.

“I knew if I wanted to win the race, I needed to be in second going into the last couple of laps,” Russell said. “I went for a high risk move and paid the price, but I don’t regret it, of course I’m disappointed with it, I could have been conservative and finished in third.

” Antonelli was in the prime place to threaten Verstappen, but as the final lap began, he slipped back, instead having to watch the McLarens cruise by, and he only just got the better of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

“Because I wanted to keep the Overtake Mode, I lifted off and reapplied some throttle to keep some steam. And that messed up the whole battery harvesting, and into the chicane I had zero," Antonelli said.

"I lost a second going into Turn 1 and not only did I lose to Max, I got smoked by the two McLarens. ”Las Vegas Strip Circuit—Las Vegas, Nevada , November 21, 20262. Lando Norris, McLaren, +0.639s, 185. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +2.927s, 108.

Carlos Sainz, Williams, +12.938s, 411. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, +22.720s, 014. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +36.588s, 017. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +68.353s, 0NC, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, DNF, 0Charles Leclerc received a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision.

Isack Hadjar received a 10-second time penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly under Safety Car conditions. U.K.-based Phillip Horton started covering Grands Prix while still at university and swiftly deemed that writing about Formula 1 and the behind-the-scenes machinations was much more engaging than reading centuries-old novels. Degree gained, he went on to cover the sport full-time from 2014 and is as intrigued and excited by the destinations Formula 1 visits during its lengthy annual world tour as the racing itself.

Phillip joined Autoweek in 2021 and while he has just about learned to spell in American English he has yet to find anywhere in America that makes a proper cup of tea.