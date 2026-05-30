Versatile Mage Season 7 Hits Crunchyroll But Missing Previous Seasons

Crunchyroll releases the seventh season of popular donghua Versatile Mage, but viewers are frustrated as the earlier six seasons are unavailable on the platform, limiting newcomers' ability to enjoy the series from the beginning.

While anime continues to dominate global animation, Chinese donghua are steadily gaining traction, offering original stories and adaptations of beloved web novels that are becoming essential viewing for animation fans.

Despite past difficulties for Western audiences to legally access these series due to regional restrictions on Asian platforms, Crunchyroll has been expanding its catalog by acquiring streaming rights to some of the best donghua available. Chinese animation has recently enjoyed significant success with titles like To Be Hero X and the highly acclaimed Release That Witch, which premiered on Crunchyroll earlier this year.

However, one of the most popular donghua recently added to Crunchyroll is proving harder for viewers to fully enjoy due to platform limitations. Versatile Mage, known in Chinese as Quanzhi Fashi, first gained international popularity in 2016 as one of the earliest donghua to break out globally. Based on a hit web novel, the story follows Mo Fan, a young magician who discovers he can wield multiple elements in a world where magic is the dominant force.

The series has built a strong fanbase over the years, with its webcomic adaptation surpassing 1,000 chapters. After a two-year wait, the series returned with its seventh season, which Crunchyroll shadow-dropped the first two episodes on May 13, 2026. While this would seem like the perfect opportunity for new viewers to jump in, the platform currently only offers season seven, leaving the previous six seasons unavailable.

This lack of access has frustrated longtime fans and newcomers alike, who cannot stream the earlier seasons legally on Crunchyroll. The decision to release only the latest season highlights the ongoing challenges of streaming donghua internationally. Licensing complexities often result in fragmented availability across platforms, and Versatile Mage's case is no exception. Despite its success, the series remains less accessible compared to other donghua like Link Click or Lord of Mysteries, which have full seasons on Crunchyroll.

For now, viewers hoping to catch up on Mo Fan's journey must seek alternatives outside of Crunchyroll. As donghua continue to rise in popularity, fans hope that platforms will prioritize complete series availability, making it easier to enjoy these gems without missing crucial backstory. With Summer 2026 promising the return of major titles, Versatile Mage's incomplete catalog serves as a reminder of the work still needed to bring Chinese animation to a global audience





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Versatile Mage Crunchyroll Donghua Chinese Animation Streaming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

For All Mankind Season 5 Finale Sets Up Exciting Season 6Apple TV+ series For All Mankind concludes its fifth season with major developments including the discovery of life on Titan, Mars independence, and time jump hints for the next season.

Read more »

Spider-Noir Showrunner Reveals Scrapped Season 1 Character Sticks and Eyes Potential Season 2 ReturnOren Uziel, showrunner of Prime Video's Spider-Noir, discusses the overpowering character Sticks who was cut from Season 1 due to his lethal touch ability, and hints at using him in a possible second season.

Read more »

For All Mankind Season 5 Ends On A Brighter Future, But Raises Questions About Season 6The season 5 finale of For All Mankind has concluded on a more positive note, but the upcoming season 6 raises concerns about whether the show will do more harm than good. The season finale saw the people of Mars gain independence, new life discovered among the planets of our own solar system, and characters like Alex Baldwin and Lily Dale creating a life together. However, the show's decision to tease a major future discovery or development in the next season has left some fans wondering if the show is being stretched too thin.

Read more »

The Night Belonged To New York For Jacques Marie Mage’s SoHo Gallery OpeningAs the city livens up for summer, there’s no neighborhood buzzier than SoHo. On Thursday, it was particularly jam-packed for the opening of Jacques Marie Mage’s highly anticipated ‘gallery’ on Wooster Street.

Read more »