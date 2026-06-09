VERNON THE 8's Debut Mini-Album 'V8' Explores 'Wasted Youth'

K-pop duo VERNON THE 8, or V8, is gearing up to release their first mini-album, 'V8', on June 29. The album, produced in collaboration with Pharrell Williams and other notable producers, explores the theme of 'wasted youth', transforming confusion and instability into a driving force for growth. Fans can expect a raw and energetic sound, as teased in the duo's debut video.

K-pop duo VERNON THE 8 , also known as V8, is set to release their first mini-album on June 29, titled 'V8'. The album delves into the theme of ' wasted youth ', exploring raw moments of confusion and resilience, transforming the instability of youth into a driving force for growth.

Collaborating with a range of big-name producers, including Pharrell Williams, the duo has also worked with BUMZU and other notable producers like Mechatok, Dylan Brady, and KIRARA. V8's debut was teased with a 30-second video, showcasing their hyperpop sound and energetic choreography. Following the album's release, V8 will embark on the 'VERNON THE 8 LIVE' tour, starting in Goyang, South Korea, and continuing in Hong Kong





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VERNON THE 8 V8 Mini-Album Pharrell Williams Wasted Youth Hyperpop

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