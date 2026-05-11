Vernon Kay's First Public Appearance Since Announcing Split from Tess Daly

Vernon Kay was seen for the first time since he and Tess Daly announced their separation, arriving at his radio show with a subtle smile. The couple released a joint statement, expressing their mutual decision to part ways respectfully, prioritizing their roles as parents to their two daughters. While they remain married for now, sources reveal they had been leading separate lives before the announcement, with Vernon later spending time with their older daughter, Phoebe.

Celebrity journalist Katie Hind brings you the latest entertainment news in the Spotlight newsletter. Vernon Kay made his first public appearance since announcing his separation from Tess Daly as he arrived at his radio show on Monday.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2002 and share two daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16, revealed their decision to part ways on Friday. In a joint statement, they shared that they had agonized over the decision but remained committed to co-parenting their children. Vernon appeared composed with a subtle smile as he entered his London studio, marking the end of their 23-year marriage.

The Mirror reported that Vernon and Tess kept their split classy, even raising a glass of champagne together at their shared mansion after posting their Instagram statement. Despite their romantic relationship ending, they continued to cohabit, demonstrating their dedication to a peaceful transition. A source close to the couple shared with the publication that they only wish the best for each other and their family.

The insider also revealed that their separation was amicable, without major conflicts, stemming from growing apart and changing interests. Vernon and Tess first met in 2001 while presenting Top of the Pops@Play, and their romance blossomed quickly. Vernon proposed on Christmas Day in 2002, and they wed in Horwich, near Vernon’s Lancashire hometown. Over the weekend, Vernon was spotted with their daughter Phoebe, highlighting their ongoing bond.

Another source told the Daily Mail’s Katie Hind that the couple had been leading separate lives for some time, becoming more independent and pursuing different hobbies. Despite their busy careers and successful partnership—including hosting The One Show earlier this year and serving as Marks & Spencer food ambassadors—they ultimately concluded that parting ways was best for both of them. Friends and colleagues were taken by surprise by the news, with one remarking that nobody saw it coming.

Vernon and Tess concluded their statement by asking for privacy and emphasizing their commitment as loving parents





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