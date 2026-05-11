Vernon Kay Returns to Radio Show After Divorce Announcement

Katie Hind's Spotlight newsletter provides insight into the week's hottest showbiz gossip, including the recent separation and shared statement from Vernon Kay and Tess Daly.

Vernon Kay has been seen for the first time since announcing his split from wife Tess Daly , as he arrived at his radio show on Monday.

The couple announced their shock separation on Friday, admitting they had agonised over the decision but were determined to remain supportive parents to their daughters. Vernon Kay broke cover and headed to the London studio following the news of the end of their 23-year-long marriage. The Mirror reported that the split is being kept classy, with champagne cheers marking the end of their time together





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Katie Hind Spotlight Newsletter Vernon Kay Tess Daly Marriage Daughters Split Radio Show London Studio Beaconsfield Buckinghamshire Instagram Statement Separate Ways Separate Lives Different Interests Different Hobbies Mutual Agreement Decided To Split

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Could Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's Caribbean Trip Save Their 23-Year Marriage?The report details the recent separation of Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, two former British TV personalities. The couple announced their decision after years of friendship and supporting their daughters, but friends of the couple believe they have long since grown apart and found better life choices elsewhere.

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Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's separation after living separate lives for a whileVernon Kay praised his wife Tess Daly's independence when they first met and revealed that the once-solid couple was living separate lives before their split. After a long period of considering the decision, they decided to completely end their relationship.

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Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce separation after built a 'strong' marriageVernon Kay praised wife Tess Daly's 'independence' when they first met, as it has emerged that the once-solid couple were living separate lives before their split. They date and started getting married the next year. The separation announcement came on Friday, with the couple expressing mutual understanding and a shared desire for what's best for both of them. Their two daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16, were completely involved in the conversations. The pair were last seen publicly together in February of this year and are food ambassadors for Marks and Spencer. Friends of the couple were stunned to learn of the news.

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Vernon Kay and Tess Daly Split After Living Separate LivesVernon Kay and Tess Daly, a couple in the entertainment industry, announced their separation after living separate lives before their split. They had been dating since 2001 and got married in 2002. The decision to split came after much consideration and a deep sense of care and respect for one another.

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