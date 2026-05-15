Vernon Kay Retains Top Spot as UK's Most Listened-To Radio Presenter Amid Personal Turmoil

Vernon Kay maintains his position as the UK's leading radio presenter with his BBC Radio 2 show ranking top for the second year, despite his high-profile split from wife Tess Daly after 23 years. The broadcaster holds the mid-morning slot, continuing Radio 2's dominance in listenership, while facing speculation about successor roles. The couple cited mutual respect and co-parenting as priorities following their amicable separation.

Vernon Kay remains the UK's most popular radio presenter, as his BBC Radio 2 show holds the top spot for the second consecutive year, attracting 6.6 million weekly listeners.

This success comes amid the shock announcement that the 52-year-old presenter and his wife, Tess Daly, have split after 23 years of marriage. The BBC confirmed on Thursday that Vernon's mid-morning weekday show has maintained its dominance in the UK radio landscape, securing Radio 2's position as the nation's most listened-to single station with a weekly reach of 12.6 million listeners. Vernon took over the slot from long-time broadcaster Ken Bruce in 2023.

His professional success contrasts with his personal life, as speculation mounts about his potential replacement of Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2's breakfast show following Mills' dismissal over 'personal conduct.

' Vernon was the early favorite with bookmakers, with odds of 6/4, ahead of other contenders like Rylan Clark, Clara Amfo, and Tony Blackburn. Meanwhile, Vernon and Tess, regarded as one of showbiz's strongest couples, confirmed their separation in a joint statement on May 8, emphasizing a mutual agreement to part ways amicably.

Despite their public commitment to maintaining a friendship and co-parenting focus, sources close to the couple reveal no major conflict, describing their relationship as gradually drifting apart due to differing priorities. The former couple, with an estimated joint fortune of £10 million, last appeared together on The One Show in February and continue their work as food ambassadors for Marks & Spencer.

Their romance began in 2001 when they met while co-hosting Top Of The Pops@Play, with Vernon proposing on Christmas Day the following year. Their seemingly strong relationship survived a notable scandal in 2010 when Vernon was caught 'sexting' Page 3 model Rhian Sugden, an incident that caused significant distress for Tess.

During the controversy, Vernon publicly apologized, and the couple managed to repair their marriage, though the incident remained a painful chapter for Sugden, who later expressed regret over the situation during a TV documentary. Despite their professional and personal struggles, Vernon's radio success continues to shine as he remains a beloved figure in UK broadcasting





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vernon Kay BBC Radio 2 Tess Daly Radio Presenters Celebrity Split

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Radio host says Caitlin Clark is WNBA's version of Jeremy Lin: 'The exact same thing'Fox News Channel offers its audiences in-depth news reporting, along with opinion and analysis encompassing the principles of free people, free markets and diversity of thought, as an alternative to the left-of-center offerings of the news marketplace.

Read more »

Radio KoreaThe most important stories for you to know today

Read more »

Michael Kay blasts David Stearns over construction of Mets roster: 'Has not worked'The Mets are riding arguably their hottest stretch of the season, but David Stearns continues to take hits for his roster construction.

Read more »

Build a Radio Wave Detector With Balls of Aluminum Foil!Here’s how you can hack together a radio transmitter and receiver out of stuff you have at home—and explore the weirdness of wireless.

Read more »