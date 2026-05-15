Vernon Kay and Tess Daly Split After 23 Years of Marriage

The long-lasting duo was reportedly plagued by disagreements and a gradual growing apart, leading to their alimony settlement that went public last week. In their statement, they noted that it was not an easy decision but came from a place of mutual understanding. They will continue to support each other and their roles as loving parents. Despite being stunned by the news, friends were quick to point out that they only want what's best for each other.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly 's youngest child enjoyed dinner with a view at one of New York's best restaurants on Tuesday evening, just days after the couple confirmed their 22-year marriage is over.

Taking to Instagram, Phoebe Kay shared sweeping shots of the Brooklyn Bridge and East River after dining out at the Manhattan branch of popular Italian restaurant chain Cecconi. The 21-year-old modelled a striped crop top and jeans while striking a pose in front of the iconic New York landmark and a backdrop of skyscrapers.

Phoebe appeared to making the most of a spring break in the United States while her parents Tess and Vernon navigate a difficult week after confirming the end of their once rock-solid marriage. Phoebe, Tess, and Vernon have been building their lives in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, for two decades, and it seems like their relationship might not be so solid anymore.

The couple released a joint statement on May 8, confirming their decision to separate amicably and requesting privacy during this time





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