Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's Shock Split: Rhian Sugden's First Public Appearance Since the News

The news of Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's shock separation came 16 years after Vernon's 'sexting scandal' with former glamour model Rhian, 39. Rhian, who is now married to Oliver Mellor with whom she shares two-year-old son George, appeared to go make-up free and wore a pair of striking spectacles. Vernon, 52, and Tess, 57, revealed their shock separation on Friday, admitting they had agonised over the decision but were determined to remain supportive parents to their daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

Rhian Sugden was seen for the first time since Vernon Kay and Tess Daly announced their split, as she ran errands in Manchester on Monday.

The news of the couple's shock separation came 16 years after Vernon's 'sexting scandal' with former glamour model Rhian, 39. Rhian, who is now married to Oliver Mellor with whom she shares two-year-old son George, appeared to go make-up free and wore a pair of striking spectacles. Vernon, 52, and Tess, 57, revealed their shock separation on Friday, admitting they had agonised over the decision but were determined to remain supportive parents to their daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

Back in 2010, Vernon was forced to make a public apology to Tess on BBC Radio 1 after a set of 'saucy messages' sent to Rhian came to light. Rhian claimed her 'sexting scandal' with Radio 2 DJ ruined her career in 2020. Vernon promised live on air that he would no longer contact Rhian or the four other women he had been caught messaging at the time.

He continued to host his radio show and present All Star Family Fortunes following the scandal. Rhian and Vernon started dating after meeting in 2001, with Vernon going on to pop the question the following year on Christmas Day. Thanking well-wishers for their support, he said: 'I just want to say on behalf of myself and Tess, thank you, thank you for all your well-wishes it's been greatly appreciated.

' Prior to speaking on the show, he was seen for the first time, as he flashed a small smile, while breaking cover as he headed to the London studio. Over the weekend, it was claimed that they posted their Instagram statement while raising a champagne cheers in their joint mansion. The Mirror said the pair are 'keeping it classy' with regard to their split – hence the posh fizz marking the finish of their time together.

Despite going their separate ways romantically, the couple are still living in the same property together and eager to mark the next steps in their lives





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Vernon Kay Tess Daly Rhian Sugden Split Sexting Scandal Make-Up Free Striking Spectacles Instagram Statement Champagne Cheers Joint Mansion Classy Next Steps Well-Wishes Public Apology Radio 2 DJ Career Ruined Return To Presenting Duties Four Other Women Dating After Meeting In 2001 Christmas Day

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