Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's Amicable Split Amid Sexting Scandal Drama

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's shock separation has been met with an amicable response from the couple, but a recent report has revealed how Tess feels about the 'ghost of Rhian' hanging over their marriage. Rhian Sugden, the glamour model involved in Vernon's 2010 sexting scandal, has spoken out about the drama and how it affected her career. The couple's daughters, Phoebe and Amber, are said to be supportive of their parents' decision to split. Vernon Kay has spoken out about the split on his BBC Radio 2 show, thanking well-wishers for their support. The couple are reportedly keeping things classy and have vowed to stay friends despite their separation. They are still living in the same property together in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. The Mirror reported that the pair posted their Instagram split statement while raising glasses of champagne. A source close to the pair said that there has been no big fallout, but rather a gradual growing apart and wanting different things. They started dating in 2001 and got engaged the following year on Christmas Day.

Rhian Sugden headed out on a date night with her husband Oliver Mellor on Wednesday after being dragged into Tess Daly and Vernon Kay 's split.

The news of the couple's shock separation came 16 years after Vernon's sexting scandal with former glamour model Rhian, 39. Vernon, 52, and Tess, 57, revealed their shock separation this month, admitting they had agonised over the decision but were determined to remain supportive parents to their daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

In 2010, Vernon was forced to make a public apology to Tess on BBC Radio 1 after a set of saucy messages sent to Rhian came to light. Rhian - now married to Oliver with whom she has a two-year-old son named George - looked stylish as they stepped out on a date night amid the drama. She wore a chic black and pink co-ord and boosted her height with pointed heels, while Oliver, 45, wore a smart suit jacket.

Rhian Sugden headed out on a date night with her husband Oliver Mellor on Wednesday night after being dragged into Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's split. The news of the couple's shock separation came 16 years after Vernon's sexting scandal with former glamour model Rhian, 39.

Tess and Vernon have been keen to show that their split is amicable but our latest report details how Tess feels like the ghost of Rhian has hung over their marriage ever since things happened. In 2020, Rhian claimed her sexting scandal with Vernon ruined her career as she lamented the fact that he got away with it after apologising.

She said it still made her feel sick that he returned to his presenting duties afterwards and that she wishes she had never met him. Vernon promised live on air that he would no longer contact Rhian or the four other women he had been caught messaging at the time. He continued to host his radio show and present All Star Family Fortunes following the scandal.

She later spoke out about the scandal in a Channel 4 documentary, Page Three: The Naked Truth, in which she said: He just got away with it. It ruined everything for me. I felt like I was going up and up with my career, and then that came along. I wish I'd never met him.

He got to give an apology on the radio and just got to carry on, with Family Fortunes, ironically. It still makes me feel sick. Vernon broke his silence on the split on his BBC Radio 2 show recently. Vernon, 52, and Tess, 57, revealed their shock separation this month, admitting they had agonised over the decision but were determined to remain supportive parents.

Thanking well-wishers for their support, he said: I just want to say on behalf of myself and Tess, thank you, thank you for all your well-wishes it's been greatly appreciated. It was reported they had posted their Instagram split statement while raising glasses of champagne. The Mirror said the pair are keeping it classy with regard to their split. The couple are also still living in the same property together in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

A source close to the pair told the publication: After they released the statement, Vernon and Tess took a moment to toast each other and their futures. They only want the best for each other and their family. There has been no big fallout, more a gradual growing apart and wanting different things. They have vowed to stay friends and to keep things classy when it comes to the split and any future interviews they give.

They only want the best for each other. They started dating after meeting in 2001, with Vernon going on to pop the question the following year on Christmas Day.





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