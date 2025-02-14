Vermouth di Torino: Italy's Protected Aromatic Wine

This article explores the history and revival of vermouth, particularly highlighting Italy's Vermouth di Torino IGP. It delves into the production process, botanicals used, and the significance of this protected designation in elevating vermouth's status.

Betsy Andrews is an award-winning journalist with more than two decades of experience covering food, drink, and travel. She is also a poet. Her books include New Jersey and The Bottom. Betsy Andrews writes for publications including Travel & Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, the Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine , Eating Well, SevenFifty Daily, VinePair, Plate, Pix's The Drop, Liquor.com, and others.

She is a contributing editor for Food & Wine, Eating Well, and SevenFifty Daily; a former editor at large for Organic Life; a former senior editor for Zagat; and the former executive editor for Saveur. Betsy created Food & Wine's first-ever blog, 'On the Line in New Orleans.' She is a recipient of the 2021 Thomas Lowell Award in Culinary Travel Writing and is a James Beard award and IACP award nominee. \In cocktails, vermouth is essential. It’s the splash that makes a Martini more than just chilled vodka and a Manhattan more than chilled whiskey. It is the bittersweet bridge between the gin and the Campari in a Negroni. And yet, vermouth is misunderstood. Though it should be kept chilled after opening, it often languishes in the liquor cabinet, getting musty.has been treated so shabbily. Adding aromatic flavorings to wine, as is done with vermouth, was for centuries a way to mask flaws. Doing it to add character is a relatively new invention (the late 1700s in Italy for sweet vermouth, and the early 1800s in France for dry, white vermouth). Now, there’s a new category designed to further elevate vermouth’s status. It is Italy’s Vermouth di Torino IGP, the world’s first protected designation for the aromatized, fortified wine. To make vermouth, producers fortify a base wine with neutral spirit, bringing it to roughly 14–22% ABV. The wine is also aromatized, or infused with aromatic botanicals. Recipes are often proprietary, but the botanicals in them can number two or three dozen: citrus peel or cinchona for bitterness; fragrant herbs like angelica and rosemary; chamomile, lavender, and other flowers; cinnamon, cardamom, and other warm spices. Historically, though, vermouth’s lead botanical has been wormwood, a perennial herb with a bitter flavor that’s also used in absinthe. In German, wormwood is called wermut, the French pronunciation of which is “vermouth.” Most often, the base wine for vermouth is white, but depending on the ingredients that infuse the wine, the final product may appear as red “sweet” vermouth or as a drier white version. Semi-dry options exist, called vermouth bianco or blanc, as well as a less common rosé version. \People have been infusing wine with plant materials since at least 1250 B.C., when it was first aromatized for medicinal purposes in China. But vermouth as we know it is acreation. It originates in the city of Turin, where in 1786, herbalist and wine shop owner Antonio Benedetto Carpano used high-quality ingredients to create the first commercial sweet vermouth. Carpano’s shop was across the street from the Royal Palace of Vittorio Amedeo III, King of Sardinia, Duke of Savoy, who took an instant liking to the vermouth and declared it one of his royal household drinks. Vermouth remained popular until the 20th century and was often included in pre-Prohibition cocktail recipes. But its use slowly declined, as the origina





