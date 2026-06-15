Vermont man faces online child exploitation charges involving minor in Mississippi

An out-of-state suspect has been charged following an online child exploitation investigation involving a minor in Mississippi.

The George County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Monday announced charges were filed filed in Vermont against James Townsend, 41, of Woodstock, following a multiple-agency investigation involving the online exploitation of a minor.

Officials with the the George County Sheriff’s Office said it was in September of last year when they received a report from a concerned parent regarding a man who had been communicating with their child through TikTok. The report indicated the possibility that the man may have also been contacting additional minor children, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators with the GCSO Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation and were able to identify the suspect as a man believed to be living in Vermont. George County investigators coordinated with law enforcement authorities in Vermont, resulting in the execution of a search warrant at Townsend’s home, officials said.

Townsend has been charged with the following offenses: a felony count of luring a child, five felony counts of possession of sexual abuse materials and one misdemeanor count of possession of child sexual abuse materials, according to law enforcement. Authorities in Vermont allege that between June and October 2025, Townsend attempted to lure a 9-year-old child to engage in sexual acts and was found to be in possession of child sexual abuse material involving children ranging in age from 5 to 12 years old.

George County Sheriff Mitchell Mixon released the following statement: “This case serves as a critical reminder to all parents and guardians about the dangers that exist online. Individuals who intend to harm children often hide behind fake profiles and anonymous accounts, making it difficult to know who is truly on the other side of the screen.

“I strongly encourage parents to closely monitor their children’s internet usage, including social media platforms, messaging applications, and online gaming. In many cases, limiting or restricting access altogether may be the safest option. The George County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work diligently with our state and federal partners to protect our children from online predators. ”A new tampering scam is reportedly popping up at some gas pumps.

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