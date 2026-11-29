The investigation into the murder of Sarah Hunter, a Vermont golf pro whose body was discovered on Thanksgiving Day 1986, spans 38 years, two generations of detectives, multiple states and a trail of crimes connected to the suspected killer.

It had been 37-and-a-half years since retired Vermont State Police Detective Sergeant Tom Truex had spoken to David Morrison – the man he believed murdered Sarah Hunter in 1986.

Tom and his son Sam, also a detective, met Morrison at the Solano State Prison in California where he was serving time for unrelated crimes. They'd come looking for answers. Sarah Hunter was just hitting her stride when investigators believe she crossed paths with David Morrison. In 1986, she was working as a golf pro at the Manchester Country Club.

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Kevin Dailey was president of the club at the time. : When Sarah arrived, she, she stepped right into the role … She oversaw the pro shop … And she also continued to give lessons. But on the morning of Sept. 19, 1986, she failed to show up for her first lesson of the day. : At first, I was concerned because it was so unusual for Sarah to … not — not let us know where she was.