Verizon Showcases Super Bowl 5G Network Performance with Record Data Usage

Verizon's 5G network played a pivotal role in powering the Super Bowl experience in New Orleans, with users consuming a massive 93.5 TB of data. The carrier highlights its network upgrades and deployment strategies that enabled exceptional speeds and capacity, ensuring a seamless experience for attendees both inside and outside the stadium.

Verizon, the NFL's official 5G network partner, had its technology powering the Super Bowl experience in New Orleans this year. The carrier provided a glimpse behind the scenes, revealing that users consumed a massive 93.5 TB of data during the event. Thanks to significant network upgrades implemented throughout the city, attendees could stream game highlights, check player statistics, and go live with friends to capture the experience.

Meanwhile, inside Caesars Superdome, the network was equally bustling, with 38.1 TB of data used within and around the stadium. Approximately 53% of the 65,719 attendees were on Verizon's network. The carrier asserts it delivered 2.4 times faster median download speeds and 4.8 times faster median upload speeds compared to its competitors during the event. These impressive figures were backed up by reported peak download speeds of 4,161 Mbps and upload speeds of 1,067 Mbps. Moreover, median download speeds reached 1,775 Mbps, while uploads averaged 159 Mbps.At Caesars Superdome, Verizon's engineers worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless network experience for fans, allowing them to capture and share every memorable moment. They deployed a vast network infrastructure, including 511 5G UltraWideband and 155 C-band radios, strategically positioned to cover the stadium's seating areas, backstage facilities, suites, lounges, press box, concourse areas, and entryways. Verizon also claims to have boosted its network capacity with high-capacity connections across New Orleans, focusing on high-traffic zones such as Bourbon Street, the New Orleans Convention Center, Louis Armstrong International Airport, Smoothie King Arena, Woldenberg Park, and Jackson Square. The goal was to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for even the largest crowds, like those anticipated on Super Bowl Sunday





