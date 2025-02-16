Verizon Disables 4G LTE Network Extender, Leaving Customers in the Lurch

Verizon is disabling its 4G LTE network extenders, forcing customers to purchase new ones. The news has sparked outrage among affected users who paid a hefty sum for devices that are now rendered obsolete. Explore possible reasons for the shutdown and options for customers.

A user named TannerHill recently received a letter from Verizon stating that their $3,499 network extender , purchased in 2022, will be disabled on March 31, 2025. The letter encourages them to contact customer care to assist in buying a new one. TannerHill expressed extreme dissatisfaction with this news, as they are essentially being forced to replace a relatively recent and expensive device. There are several possible reasons why Verizon might be disabling the network extender .

One possibility is that it only supports 4G LTE, while Verizon is transitioning to 5G. Another possibility is that the hardware manufacturer that produced the Enterprise Network Extender no longer supports it. A glimmer of hope arises from another user who successfully lodged a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) when a similar consumer extender was shut down. This complaint resulted in reimbursement from Verizon. While there's no guarantee that business customers will experience the same outcome, it's worth exploring this avenue. Affected customers could also consider obtaining a repeater, a device that extends the range of a network. While such practices by carriers and large corporations are often accepted, occasional reprimands occur. It's crucial to remain informed and explore available options to address this situation





