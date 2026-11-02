Verity Overtakes Spider-Man Brand New Day on Fandango Streaming Chart

Colleen Hoover adaptation Verity claims the top streaming spot from Spider-Man: Brand New Day for the week of October 26 to November 1, 2026.

Colleen Hoover's novel adaptation titled Verity has seized the number one position on Fandango's premium video-on-demand streaming service. This displacement occurred during the specific reporting window of October 26 to November 1. The film successfully overtook the Marvel Cinematic Universe production known as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which previously held the top ranking in this competitive digital marketplace.

Verity Dominates Streaming Rankings

The thriller starring Josh Hartnett now leads the weekly chart with significant audience engagement metrics. It displaced the superhero franchise entry that had maintained its dominance prior to this shift. Verity is derived from the bestselling 2018 novel by Colleen Hoover. The cinematic version premiered in theaters on October 2, 2026, establishing a strong foundation for its subsequent digital release performance and viewer adoption rates across various platforms.

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Spider-Man Franchise Maintains Strength

Despite losing the premier streaming slot, Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains a formidable force in the industry. The movie continues to trail at the number two position on the current Fandango list. It has achieved historic box-office milestones by becoming the highest-grossing film in the entire Spider-Man franchise history. These financial achievements demonstrate substantial commercial success even as digital viewing trends shift toward competing titles like Verity.

Audience Reception vs Critical Scores

Viewer sentiment toward Verity differs markedly from professional critic assessments. The film holds a thirty-one percent critics' score indicating mixed reviews from industry professionals. Conversely, it boasts a seventy-two percent audience score reflecting positive reception from general viewers. This divergence highlights how popular adaptations often resonate strongly with fans despite polarized critical opinions regarding narrative execution and cinematic quality.

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Fantasy and Thriller Genres Lead Trends

Beyond the top three positions, the weekly streaming landscape features diverse genre preferences among consumers. Fantasy, thriller, and action categories currently dominate the most-watched content lists. Forgotten Island and Practical Magic 2 rank among the top fantasy releases for the year. Meanwhile, The End of Oak Street and The Dog Stars lead the science fiction category in viewer interest and streaming volume during this period.

Action and Horror Titles Gain Traction

Action enthusiasts are engaging heavily with titles such as Runner and By Any Means on the platform. Horror fans have embraced Insidious: Out of the Further and Buddy as prominent streaming choices. These selections contribute to the overall diversity of the top ten list. The data indicates a robust appetite for varied entertainment options beyond major blockbuster franchises during late autumn viewing periods.