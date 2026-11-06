Verity Global Box Office Reaches $172 Million After Theatrical Run

The psychological thriller Verity starring Anne Hathaway earns $172 million worldwide against a $40 million budget, falling short of initial projections despite strong home video performance.

The psychological thriller Verity starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett has finalized its theatrical run with a global box office total of $172 million. This final figure arrives after a month-long cinema engagement that ultimately failed to meet the high commercial expectations set by the film's source material. The movie is now transitioning to the Premium Video on Demand market where early indicators suggest a much stronger reception from audiences seeking home entertainment options.

Box Office Performance and Budget Context

The film entered the market with significant anticipation due to its adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel. Despite this literary pedigree, the theatrical release underperformed relative to similar genre films. The global haul of $172 million places Verity in the same revenue bracket as The Girl on the Train which earned approximately $175 million a decade ago. This performance also sits just below the theatrical earnings of Where the Crawdads Sing which grossed around $150 million.

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In stark contrast, the broader romance market has seen substantially higher returns. The film It Ends with Us generated $350 million worldwide while The Housemaid secured $400 million in global receipts over the last two years. Industry analysts note that Verity was expected to surpass the $200 million threshold given the massive popularity of its source novel. The film operated on a production budget of only $40 million which provides a healthier profit margin despite the modest box office ceiling.

Theatrical Strategy and Release Mechanics

Studio distribution patterns played a key role in the final financial tally. The movie began its wide release in more than 3,500 theaters across the United States. By the fifth week of its theatrical run, the number of screens had been reduced to approximately 1,800 venues. This contraction in availability signals a standard industry practice for films that do not achieve breakout momentum in their opening months.

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The decline in theater counts coincided with the film's pivot toward digital and home video platforms. Market observers suggest that the audience wait time for a physical theater visit may have been too long. Data from similar recent releases indicates that horror and thriller genres often find their primary revenue stream in the post-theatrical window. The PVOD debut appears to be capitalizing on this specific consumer behavior pattern for genre films.

Critical Reception and Audience Response

Professional reviews have been largely unenthusiastic which likely dampened word-of-mouth growth during the cinema run. The film currently holds a 31 percent approval rating on the aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus describes the movie as possessing ingredients for a guilty pleasure but leans heavily toward the guilty aspect.

Critics have specifically pointed to plot twists that are more deflating than intriguing as a major weakness. The screenplay fails to deliver the tension expected from a psychological thriller based on a bestseller. This critical reception contrasts with the commercial success of other Colleen Hoover adaptations which often benefit from dedicated fan bases that overlook mixed reviews. The film lacks the controversy-driven buzz that propelled It Ends with Us to viral status in 2024.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

Verity faces a crowded field of similar adaptations and literary thrillers in the current entertainment landscape. Previous Hoover adaptations Regretting You and Reminders of Him earned around $90 million each worldwide. Both films were based on less famous novels but still managed to find a solid audience through targeted marketing. The higher profile of Verity created an expectation gap that the final box office numbers failed to bridge.

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The transition to PVOD allows the studio to recoup costs through direct-to-consumer sales rather than box office tickets. Industry analysts predict that the home video market will offer a more stable revenue stream for this title. The success of the PVOD launch will likely determine the long-term profitability of the project. Studios are increasingly relying on this dual-release strategy to mitigate the risks of wide theatrical campaigns.