Verity Film Secures Two Alternate Endings For December 15 Release

The Verity movie, starring Anne Hathaway, features two alternate endings in its new home video release on December 15. The film grossed over 170 million dollars worldwide.

The 2018 novel Verity by Colleen Hoover has been successfully adapted into a major theatrical release starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordóva, and Brady Wagner. Directed by Michael Showalter with a script by Nick Antosca, the erotic psychological thriller premiered on the big screen to significant commercial success. The production budget for this project was reported to be 40 million dollars. The film has grossed more than 170 million dollars globally at the box office. This financial performance marks it as one of the most lucrative adaptations of Hoover's bibliography. The studio has now announced that the upcoming home media release will include two alternate endings.

Verity Home Video Features Two Alternate Endings

The Verity movie will make its transition to home media on December 15 with a special two-disc release. This Blu-ray and 4K edition will feature two distinct alternate endings not seen in the theatrical cut. These additional versions provide new narrative directions for the story following the events of the main plot. Fans of Colleen Hoover literature and the film adaptation have expressed high anticipation for this exclusive content. The inclusion of these alternate conclusions serves as a key marketing point for the December 15 launch. Viewers can expect to see different outcomes for the characters portrayed by the core cast.

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Michael Showalter Returns With Psychological Thriller

Michael Showalter directed the film and previously collaborated with Anne Hathaway on the Prime Video series The Idea of You. Nick Antosca wrote the screenplay, bringing his experience from projects such as Hannibal and Cape Fear to the material. The story revolves around a struggling writer who moves into the home of a famous author. The narrative delves into the psychological complexities and dark secrets within that domestic setting. Hathaway plays a lead role in this tense thriller that explores themes of obsession and deception. The film reunites the director and star for a project that differs significantly in tone from their earlier work.

Colleen Hoover Adaptations Dominate Streaming Platforms

While Verity enjoyed strong theatrical numbers, other Colleen Hoover adaptations are currently trending on streaming services. The movie Reminders of Him, released in 2026, is listed among the ten most-streamed films on HBO Max worldwide. Directed by Vanessa Caswill, this film explores themes of motherhood, forgiveness, and healing. The cast includes Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Lauren Graham, Bradley Whitford, and Lainey Wilson. Wilson made her feature film debut in this adaptation which continues the trend of successful book-to-screen transitions. The enduring popularity of these stories highlights a strong audience appetite for Hoover's narrative style.

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Streaming Success Follows Theatrical Performance

The financial success of Verity at the box office has been followed by sustained digital engagement. The transition from theaters to streaming platforms allows the film to reach a wider global audience. The December 15 release date for the home media format ensures continued visibility for the production. The two-disc special offers additional value to consumers through exclusive bonus materials and alternate storylines. This strategy capitalizes on the existing fanbase established by the initial theatrical run. The studio aims to maintain momentum by offering fresh content in the form of new endings.

Future Implications For Book To Screen Adaptations

The continued commercial viability of Colleen Hoover adaptations suggests a robust market for similar projects. The Verity movie proved that psychological thrillers based on best-selling novels can achieve high profitability. The inclusion of alternate endings in physical media releases indicates a growing trend in home entertainment packaging. Studios are increasingly looking for ways to extend the lifecycle of theatrical releases through digital and physical bonuses. This approach rewards loyal fans who seek deeper engagement with the source material. The success of Reminders of Him on HBO Max further validates the strategic value of these literary adaptations.