Verity Digital Release Drives Theatrical Cuts as Anne Hathaway Thriller Expands Home Viewership

Anne Hathaway's Verity sees significant theater reductions following its digital launch. The thriller grossed $172.8 million globally while facing mixed critical reception.

The psychological thriller Verity has officially transitioned to digital platforms, triggering a substantial reduction in its theatrical footprint across domestic cinemas. Released on digital services on October 27, the film starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson is now accessible for home viewing, marking a pivotal shift in its distribution strategy.

Box Office Performance And Theater Reductions

Since its initial theatrical debut on October 2, the movie has accumulated a total gross of $172.8 million worldwide. Despite this strong financial performance, the film faced a challenging critical reception, securing only a 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics compared to a more favorable 72% rating from general audiences.

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Data from Box Office Mojo indicates that the movie began its run in 3,510 domestic theaters. By mid-October, it had already been removed from 500 locations. The most recent weekend saw the screen count drop further from 2,442 to 1,830 theaters, with an additional 612 theaters removing the title following the digital release.

Production Details And Cast Dynamics

Dakota Johnson portrays Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer hired to ghostwrite a book series for bestselling author Verity Crawford. Anne Hathaway plays the titular character, who suffers severe injuries after a car accident, leading Ashleigh to uncover unsettling truths at the Crawford estate. The narrative tension drives the plot forward as secrets are revealed.

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Co-stars Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Irina Dvorovenko round out the primary cast. Michael Showalter directed the adaptation, bringing his previous work on The Big Sick and The Dropout to the project. Screenwriter Nick Antosca adapted Colleen Hoover's novel, adding another entry to her list of screen adaptations including It Ends with Us and Confess.

Hathaway Career Milestones In 2026

This release caps a prolific year for Hathaway, who has appeared in five films throughout 2026. Her earlier releases include Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2, followed by summer hits The Odyssey and The End of Oak Street. The latter two contributed significantly to her annual box office totals.

The Odyssey stands as the second-biggest movie of 2026 behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day, earning $1.8 million. The Devil Wears Prada 2 ranks sixth among the year's highest-grossing films with $693.5 million. These figures highlight her dominant presence in the current cinematic landscape despite mixed reviews for individual titles.

Future Releases And 2027 Schedule

Following the digital availability, Verity will be released on Blu-ray and DVD starting December 15. A specific release date for Prime Video has not yet been announced by distributors. This physical media rollout ensures continued revenue streams for the production team and fans seeking tangible copies.

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Hathaway's schedule for 2027 appears significantly lighter than the current year. Her next projected appearance is in the war film Alone at Dawn, which is set for a limited release on Christmas Day. This strategic pause may allow for more selective role choices in upcoming projects.