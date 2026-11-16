Verity Box Office Surge Climbs Chart Despite Screen Cuts

The Anne Hathaway thriller Verity defies box office trends, climbing to No. 13 with $1.3 million as word of mouth drives strong per-screen averages.

The thriller film Verity has defied standard box office decline patterns to climb the domestic rankings significantly during its seventh weekend of theatrical release. Directed by Michael Showalter and starring Anne Hathaway, the movie surged 111.4 percent in gross earnings compared to the previous weekend. This unexpected performance jump moved the title up from position No. 20 to No. 13 on the domestic chart, marking the first time the film has shown week-over-week growth since its debut.

Box Office Performance and Screen Reduction

According to Box Office Mojo data, Verity earned an estimated three-day total of $1.3 million during this reporting period. The financial increase stands in stark contrast to the distribution strategy, as the film was removed from 483 screens this weekend. Consequently, the total North American theater count for the movie has been reduced to just 227 locations. Despite this significant reduction in availability, the remaining screens generated a per-screen average of $5,726, which is a substantial rise from the $866 average recorded in the prior weekend.

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Comparison to New Releases and Competitors

The performance of Verity places its per-screen average as the fifth-best on the domestic chart for the current weekend. This efficiency allows the Anne Hathaway-led title to outperform several high-profile new releases and major hits currently playing. The movie's per-screen average exceeds that of the Johnny Depp-led Christmas Carol adaptation Ebenezer, which debuted at No. 1 with an average of $5,374. It also surpasses the Bollywood epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which reported an average of $3,441 per screen.

Furthermore, Verity outperforms the Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything, which had an average of $2,965, and the kaiju sequel Godzilla Minus Zero, which posted an average of $1,808. In terms of raw gross numbers, the $1.3 million haul positions Verity above the new release horror movie Victorian Psycho, which holds No. 14 with $1.1 million. It also sits ahead of the fifth weekend of Street Fighter at No. 16 with $760,000 and the sixth weekend of Other Mommy at No. 19 with $600,000.

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Audience Reception and Demographic Shifts

The reasons for this resurgence are complex, particularly given the critical reception of the film. Reviews for Verity were almost uniformly negative, earning it a Rotten Tomatoes score of 31 percent from critics. However, verified audience members have offered a much more positive response, giving the film a 72 percent score on the same platform. This disparity suggests that word of mouth among general viewers is driving the box office recovery rather than critical acclaim.

Demographic factors also appear to be playing a significant role in the film's sustained performance. Verity recorded a 79 percent female turnout during its debut, and the current theater landscape lacks many titles targeting that specific core demographic. Outside of the Olivia Colman movie Wicker, the chart is dominated by male-skewing movies such as How to Rob a Bank, Wild Horse Nine, and Ghost Soldier, as well as family features like The Cat in the Hat and Wildwood.

Production Details and Global Financial Return

Verity is an adaptation of the Colleen Hoover thriller of the same name and debuted in theaters on October 2, 2026. The cast includes Dakota Johnson as a ghostwriter hired by Verity's husband, played by Josh Hartnett, to help the title character, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, who is unable to complete her book series following a car accident. The film also features producers Alex Hedlund, Colleen Hoover, Jordana Mollick, Nick Antosca, and Stacey Sher alongside the director.

This unexpected surge in domestic performance contributes to the film passing the $180 million milestone worldwide. With a reported production budget of just $40 million, the film has long since crossed its estimated break-even point of around $100 million. This financial trajectory ensures that Verity stands as a solid return on investment for its distributors and producers, solidifying its status as a profitable theatrical release despite its initial steep drop from the top spot after the October 2 premiere.