Verdugo Hills Baseball Team Claims City Section Division I Championship Against Taft

After a challenging start to the season, Verdugo Hills' baseball team executed its game plan with precision, defeating Taft in the City Section Division I championship game at Dodger Stadium on May 23, 2026.

Verdugo Hills ’ baseball team executed its game plan with precision after going through a tumultuous start to the season, and it found itself one out away from making history at Dodger Stadium on May 23, 2026, in Los Angeles during the City Section Division I championship game against Taft .

Moises Rodriguez (19) of Verdugo Hills celebrates after defeating Taft in the game, and Cutlor Fannon (23) of Verdugo Hills returns to the dugout after driving in a run. Verdugo Hills players celebrate their victory, and Anthony Velasquez (35) of Verdugo Hills delivers a pitch against Taft. Cutlor Fannon (23) of Verdugo Hills reacts after driving in a run and Victor Jara (4) of Taft bumbles the ball as he plays Verdugo Hills.

Verdugo Hills executes its game plan, and Anthony Velasquez (35) of Verdugo Hills steals second base as Brian Strasberger of Taft attempts to handle the throw. Verdugo Hills goes on to score, and Jered Smith (1) of Verdugo Hills scores behind Taft catcher Nate Swinson during the City Section Division I championship game. Verdugo Hills fields and scores, and Moises Rodriguez (19) of Verdugo Hills celebrates their championship victory





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City Section Division I Championship Verdugo Hills Taft Moises Rodriguez Cutlor Fannon Anthony Velasquez D’Angelo Duran Baseball Game Plan

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