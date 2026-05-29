Verdict reached in trial of Los Gatos mom accused of throwing underage parties

Here's the latest updates on the trial of Shannon O'Connor, who is accused of hosting alcohol-filled parties for teenagers at her Los Gatos home.

A Los Gatos mom accused of holding alcohol-fueled sex parties for teens was convicted Wednesday of more than 40 offenses, including sexual assault and child endangerment.

Marianne Favro reports. Shannon O'Connor faced 63 felony and misdemeanor charges in her trial. She sat motionless and stared straight ahead as the verdicts were read one by one.

Two of the most serious convictions for O’Connor included two counts of sexual penetration. While prosecutors never accused O'Connor of physically assaulting the victims, they say she helped ensure both were so intoxicated they couldn’t consent to sexual activity. Many of the crimes O'Connor was convicted of happened at her Los Gatos home during parties involving more than a dozen teens.

Senior Investigative Reporter Candice Nguyen describes what it was like in the courtroom as jurors found Los Gatos mom Shannon O'Connor guilty on dozens of charges.

"This defendant took advantage of children, manipulated children, hurt children emotionally, mentally, physically, and did that for her own perverse reasons," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "Today there is justice for what she had done. " Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen spoke to reporters after jurors found Los Gatos mom Shannon O'Connor guilty on dozens of charges. "It's obviously not the result we were hoping for," Defense Attorney Stephen Prekowski said.

"The not guilties that we achieved were not the not guilties that we in particular argued for as our highest priority. ""She’s very, very disappointed," Prekowski said. "She said some things to me as the verdicts were progressing that made we understand that she was deeply disappointed in the decision. " Stephen Prekoski, defense attorney for Los Gatos mom Shannon O'Connor, spoke to reporters after jurors found O'Connor guilty on dozens of charges.

The trial lasted three months and featured a jury made up of seven men and five women. One of the jurors, Christine Bethune, said the evidence showed O’Connor repeatedly manipulated teens and used social media to do it.

"The fact that she ingratiated herself into these kids' lives as 12-, 13-, 14-year-olds as a peer and using Snapchat and having videos of the kids on her phone, that made a big difference in how we viewed the case and all the different charges," Bethune said. The judge in the case will now decide whether to consider aggravating factors that could add to O'Connor's sentence.

Prosecutors argued those factors including the vulnerability of the victims and O'Connor's sophisticated planning of the crimes. O'Connor is expected to be sentenced on March 26. If convicted on all charges and aggravating circumstances, she could be sentenced to more than 30 years, Rosen said.

Marianne Favro reports. Count 13 – Child endangerment – Not guiltyCount 28 – Selling or giving alcohol to minor – GuiltyCount 34 – Giving alcohol to person under 21 – GuiltyCount 38 – Child endangerment, not likely to create great bodily injury – GuiltyCount 56 – Providing alcohol to minor – GuiltyCount 58 – Child endangerment, not likely to create great bodily injury – GuiltyCount 60 – Child endangerment, not likely to create great bodily injury – GuiltyCount 62 – Child endangerment, not likely to create great bodily injury – GuiltySenior investigative reporter Candice Nguyen examined the Los Gatos mom case verdict, who was convicted Wednesday of more than 40 offenses.

Meantime, legal analyst Steven Clark expects that during the sentencing hearing, victims and their families will come forward to talk about the impact of O’Connor’s actions.

“Because the community has been thru so much, I’m anticipating the court is going to give a lot of latitude to the victims and what they want to say and how long they want to say it so I think this could go for a couple of days,” Clark said.





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