Veramonteforte Launches Ready-to-Wear Linking With Reda, Camera Buyer Italia

Veramonteforte, the atelier brand by Massimo Monteforte, has launched a ready-to-wear line endorsed by textile mill Reda and Camera Buyer Italia.

Unveiled on the first day of Milan Men’s Fashion Week, the move got the endorsement of Camera Buyer Italia, the country’s association of retailers, and Biella, Italy-based textile mill Sabato De Sarno, the former creative director of Gucci, who is a regular customer at Veramonteforte, also endorsed the project.

“Our main goal is to answer end customers’ needs. I believe fashion consumers are very opinionated and know what they want,” said Monteforte. The designer singled out the exceptional Refa fabrics and touted the sartorial prowess and heritage of the Veramonteforte atelier in delivering the same high-quality standards achieved with its made-to-measure activities.

Hinged on the use of high-quality textiles plied into timeless creations with a genderless quality and minimalist undercurrent, the first collection for fall 2026 is titled “Nine to Six. ” It includes rib-knit turtlenecks, duster coats and fluid sartorial pants in a muted palette of gray, black and navy, with the occasional touches of color including a sunflower yellow shirtdress, among the few decidedly gendered pieces in the range.fabrics employed throughout, a few pieces were crafted from the textile mill’s newly launched Morpho capsule, the result of a collaboration with the Prato, Italy-based company Dinamo, which specializes in fabric finishings and treatments.

Monteforte was triggered to venture into ready-to-wear after frequent conversations with Maura Basili, the president of Camera Buyer Italia, who reiterated the need for new fashion projects that are meaningful for both consumers and retailers.

“I think consumers feel a little betrayed today and when in doubt they choose not to spend their money in clothing,” echoed Tiziana Fausti, owner of 10 Corso Como and Tiziana Fausti boutiques. “I think this new Veramonteforte project really captures the best of Made in Italy, infused with all the good storytelling that’s so much needed today to captivate customers. ” Monteforte launched his now-shuttered namesake brand in the 1990s, driving international buzz and sales.

He later embraced a consulting career and worked at luxury brands including Jil Sander, Loro Piana and Giorgio Armani. In 2023 he launched Veramonteforte as an atelier project dedicated to made-to-measure. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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