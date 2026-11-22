The wellness brand’s Metabolism Ignite lineup helps support gut health, blood sugar regulation, and weight management without the jab. Right now, you can score select formulas for half off.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission. By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction.

Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles , there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments. ” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone.

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They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds . Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in theis a clinically backed supplement that helps target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and,” hair thinning, or muscle loss.

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Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe , thetakes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.supports weight management with a combination of ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. If your physician has greenlit you to trythree-month supply*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s