Vera Farmiga to Star in Supernatural Horror Inferno with Director Bryan Hill

Vera Farmiga returns to horror in Inferno, a supernatural thriller about a secret Scotland Yard unit. Directed by Bryan Hill, production begins late spring, joining top genre talent.

Vera Farmiga is preparing for another intense supernatural role with the upcoming horror film Inferno. The actress will star in and executive produce this new project, which is written and directed by Bryan Hill. Hill gained prominence for his work on the HBO Max series Titans, which aired from 2018 to 2023. This announcement marks a significant return to the genre for Farmiga, who has built a formidable reputation in horror cinema over the past decade.

Supernatural Plot and Secret Police Division

The storyline of Inferno centers on Britain's long-rumored Black Branch. This entity is depicted as a secret division of Scotland Yard tasked with investigating occult activity. The narrative follows a former detective who is drawn back into this specialized unit. She becomes involved while hunting a killer, a pursuit that forces her to confront supernatural horrors she believed she had left behind. The plot promises to blend procedural crime-solving with eerie paranormal elements.

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Vera Farmiga Horror Legacy and Previous Roles

Farmiga is best known for playing paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring Universe. She is currently wrapping up her five-film run with the movie Last Rites, which is scheduled for release in 2025. Beyond battling supernatural forces on screen, she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Up in the Air in 2009. She also received an Emmy nomination for her chilling portrayal of Norma Bates in the horror series Bates Motel, which ran from 2013 to 2017. These accolades highlight her versatility across both independent and mainstream cinema.

Production Details and Industry Stakeholders

Production on Inferno is slated to begin in late spring. Manifest Pictures is overseeing international sales for the project. The company will present Inferno to prospective buyers at the upcoming American Film Market. Writer and director Bryan Hill, along with co-CEOs Yvette Zhuang and Zach Glueck, are leading the creative charge. Their statements indicate a focus on creating a terrifying mystery that challenges audience perceptions. Hill emphasized that Farmiga's intelligence and emotional depth make her the perfect lead for this dark narrative.

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Comparisons to Classic Horror and Procedural Thrillers

The creative team describes Inferno as a sophisticated supernatural thriller. They state that the film marries the investigative propulsion of a serial-killer procedural with the visceral terror of possession horror. Adrian Glueck noted that the script possesses the unnerving procedural tension of Manhunter. He compared the emotional, performance-driven horror to The Exorcist or Longlegs. Hill's experience collaborating with directors like Ryan Coogler and Sam Raimi has prepared him for this multi-hyphenate role. His previous work includes screenwriting credits for Bitter Root and The Purgatory Game.

Farmiga's Broader Career and Upcoming Timeline

Before cementing her status in The Conjuring movies, Farmiga established herself in horror films like Joshua in 2007 and Orphan in 2009. Her diverse filmography also includes The Departed in 2006, Source Code in 2011, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019. She recently appeared in the MCU miniseries Hawkeye in 2021 and received an Emmy nomination for When They See Us in 2019. Inferno is produced by Ara Keshishian, Petr Jákl's ZQ Entertainment, and Adrian Askarieh's Prime Universe Films. This project adds another layer to Farmiga's extensive career in film and television.