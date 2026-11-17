Dutch influencer Vera Dijkmans faces deportation after ICE arrest in New Jersey. Her family disputes DHS claims of illegal entry while she seeks release from Delaney Hall.

Dutch social media personality Vera Dijkmans remains detained at the Delaney Hall immigration facility in New Jersey following her arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The content creator, who holds nearly 6 million Instagram followers, was taken into custody after arriving on a flight from Miami to Newark Airport. Her mother, Marianne Scholt, stated that Dijkmans is desperate to leave the United States and is willing to pay for her own removal to escape the facility.

Detention Conditions and Family Claims

Marianne Scholt described her daughter as distraught and reduced to tears due to what she characterizes as miserable living conditions at the detention center. Scholt alleges that Dijkmans is being treated like a prisoner rather than a detainee, citing issues with inadequate medical care, unfiltered drinking water, and insufficient food. The family reports that Dijkmans shares sleeping quarters with approximately a dozen other women while roughly 60 detainees compete for access to only four telephones.

Also read Dutch Influencer Vera Dijkmans Detained at Newark Airport for Visa Violations While Planning Paid UFC Content

The mother insisted that her daughter has expressed a strong desire to return to the Netherlands immediately. According to Scholt, Dijkmans has offered to use her personal funds to facilitate the process, stating simply that she wants to give money to leave. Scholt attended protests outside the facility on November 17, 2026, alongside Dijkmans' sister, Iza Dijkmans, to demand clarity regarding the case.

Disputed History of Immigration Violations

The Department of Homeland Security maintains that Dijkmans has a documented history of immigration violations dating back to 2019. Federal authorities state that she was removed from the country after allegedly attempting to enter illegally through Houston during that year. DHS asserts that she subsequently re-entered the United States in August 2024 but failed to maintain legal status, leading to her placement in removal proceedings in August 2025.

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Marianne Scholt fiercely denies these allegations, labeling them as fake news. She explained that her daughter traveled to Houston in 2019 with a valid ESTA authorization but was sent back without clear explanation. Scholt argues that Dijkmans never entered the country illegally and was blindsided by the latest arrest, claiming she never received notice of the immigration court hearing in May where the deportation order was issued.

The mother suggested that Dijkmans' frequent travels for work explain the missed court date. She claimed her daughter provided a hotel address in Miami for correspondence, and because the government sent the notice to that temporary location, the legal summons was never received. Scholt emphasized that her daughter is not a criminal and would have appeared for the hearing if she had known about it.

Arrest Context and Visa Status

Dijkmans was arrested on November 11 after arriving at Newark Airport with her mother and sister. The group had traveled to New York to attend the UFC event scheduled for November 14 at Madison Square Garden, where Dijkmans had been invited to create content with fighters. Upon arrival, she was handcuffed and placed in a black vehicle by ICE agents, leaving her family stunned and unable to communicate with her immediately.

While Scholt acknowledged that her daughter entered the United States on a B-2 tourist visa, she expressed confusion regarding whether Dijkmans had authorization to work. The B-2 visa category generally prohibits employment, but Scholt noted she was unaware if her daughter had specific permissions for her social media activities while pursuing a green card. The mother claimed Dijkmans was traveling domestically and staying in hotels and Airbnbs during this period.

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Official Government Response

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Dijkmans has received due process and will remain in ICE custody pending removal. The agency stated that a pending application for legal status does not confer legal presence in the United States. DHS reiterated that the deportation order issued in May 2026 stands due to the failure to appear for the scheduled hearing, despite the family's claims of non-receipt.

The family has been unable to obtain a specific timeline for when Dijkmans might be deported or released. Scholt continues to advocate for her daughter, insisting that the detention conditions are inhumane and that her daughter is cooperative. However, federal officials maintain that all legal procedures have been followed and that the removal process will proceed as scheduled.