Dutch OnlyFans model Vera Dijkmans was arrested by US immigration authorities on November 11 for missing a green card court hearing. She is currently detained at Delaney Hall.

Dutch social media personality Vera Dijkmans was detained by US immigration authorities on November 11 following her arrival from Miami. The 29-year-old influencer, known online as the world's most wanted girlfriend, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. She was immediately transported to the Delaney Hall Detention Facility for processing and housing.

Immigration Violations Lead to Detention

United States authorities confirmed that Dijkmans was held due to a violation of her visa status, specifically regarding a missed mandatory appearance before an immigration court. Her mother, Marianne Dijkmans, confirmed that the model had failed to attend a scheduled hearing related to her green card application. The family stated that Dijkmans did not receive the notification letter regarding the date, leading to her absence from the proceedings.

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Marriage officials noted that her frequent international travel and reliance on temporary hotel accommodations rather than a permanent residential address likely contributed to the administrative failure. This missed court date resulted in a removal order being issued against her, which significantly complicated any potential legal defense strategies initiated by her family.

Harsh Conditions at Detention Facility

Dijkmans has reported severe discomfort with the living conditions at Delaney Hall Detention Facility, describing the environment as extremely unsanitary. She specifically complained about the poor quality of the food provided to detainees and the lack of basic hygiene standards within the holding areas. Her family expressed deep concern over her mental and physical well-being during the confinement.

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Marianne Dijkmans traveled to the United States to support her daughter and witnessed the difficult situation firsthand. She described Vera as being in tears and unrecognizable while wearing prison-style clothing. The family highlighted that freedom has been further restricted, with phone call privileges limited to five minutes instead of the usual 45 minutes.

Family Struggles with Legal Recourse

The Dijkmans family has been unable to secure Vera's release despite consulting with legal professionals. Her sister, Iza Dijkmans, explained that the existence of an active removal order has prevented lawyers from taking effective action. They are navigating a complex legal landscape with limited options available to overturn the detention order at this stage.

Iza also detailed the overcrowded nature of the holding cell, where Vera is required to share space with 12 other individuals. The model is reportedly struggling with sleep due to uncomfortable bedding and feels intimidated by the facility staff. The family noted that there are only four phones available for sixty detainees, exacerbating the difficulty of maintaining contact with the outside world.

Public Profile and Viral Dating Applications

Before her arrest, Vera Dijkmans gained significant attention on social media for her unique approach to dating. In 2023, she began accepting applications from men wishing to date her, receiving thousands of submissions. The process involved rigorous screening regarding job status, living arrangements, and past relationship history. No long-term relationship has reportedly emerged from this initiative.

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In January 2025, she outlined strict expectations for potential suitors, including the requirement for impressive first date suggestions and gift exchanges. She mentioned receiving luxury items from brands like Louis Vuitton and Hermès, though she emphasized that gestures such as flower bouquets were also acceptable. This public persona has attracted a global following of over 7 million people across various platforms.

Upcoming Legal Proceedings

The immediate focus for the Dijkmans family is navigating the removal proceedings initiated by US authorities. With the court date already missed and a removal order in place, the legal path forward remains uncertain. The family continues to seek ways to resolve the immigration status issue while coping with the immediate hardships of the detention process.

As the case progresses, observers are watching to see if new legal strategies can be employed to address the removal order. The intersection of viral fame, international travel, and strict US immigration enforcement has created a high-profile situation that has drawn media attention to the Detention Facility. Further updates will depend on the outcome of any remaining legal consultations.