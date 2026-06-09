Venus Williams Transforms Lucky Bag into Shoes Ahead of NBA Finals Game 3

Tennis star Venus Williams turned a potential fashion problem into a stylish solution by converting her signature Woods by Jordyn bag into matching shoes before attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals with fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks ultimately lost to the Spurs, but Williams' patchwork top and bag-inspired sneakers stole the spotlight.

On Monday, June 8, ahead of Game 3 during the NBA Finals, tennis star Venus Williams was spotted at Madison Square Garden showing off a creative fashion hack .

When asked about bringing her beloved Woods by Jordyn lucky bag to the game, she quipped, "What am I going to do since Trump banned the bags?

" She then held up a shoe version of her lucky bag, explaining that she might have "just done the ultimate girl boss thing and turned my bag into a shoe for the day. " The shoes were a perfect match to her orange faux ostrich leather bag, which features a long crossbody strap and a spotted design. Williams, 30, was seen carrying an oversized Birkin bag into the arena, which fans hoped contained her original purse.

The New York Knicks ended up losing to the San Antonio Spurs with a final score of 111-115. For the game, Williams looked as cool as ever in a patchwork top made of multiple Knicks shirts and styled the look with baggy blue jeans. Williams and NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns met through mutual friends and started dating in 2020. They made their relationship Instagram official in September of that year while vacationing together.

In December 2025, Towns proposed to Williams on a rooftop in New York City on Christmas Eve. Following the engagement, the couple has been a staple at Knicks games, with Williams often seen courtside.

Meanwhile, the Tony Awards 2026 red carpet brought glamour to Broadway's big night, though that event is unrelated to the Knicks game or Williams' outfit. The story highlights Williams' playful response to a hypothetical bag ban, turning a potential fashion dilemma into a stylish solution. The patchwork top and bag-inspired shoes emphasize her support for the Knicks and her personal style.

Despite the loss, Williams and Towns continued to show their support for the team, embodying the spirit of New York sports fans. The incident also illustrates how celebrities often use fashion to make statements or adapt to constraints, blending humor and high fashion. This narrative combines sports, celebrity culture, and fashion, capturing a lighthearted moment during a high-stakes NBA Finals game.

It also reflects the intersection of personal relationships and public appearances, as Williams and Towns maintain a visible presence in the sports and entertainment scenes. The mention of a "Trump banned the bags" comment appears to be a fictional or hyperbolic reference, possibly alluding to broader political or social discussions. The core of the story is the creative transformation of a bag into shoes, showcasing ingenuity and style.

The Knicks' loss adds a bittersweet note, but Williams' outfit remains a talking point. Overall, this piece blends game day excitement with celebrity fashion, offering a snapshot of modern sports culture and the personalities that orbit it





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