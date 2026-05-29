The Venus Garden at Windsor Castle, a historic garden transformed according to the King's vision and inspired by the planet Venus, is set to open to visitors this summer. The garden, which was once King Charles II's bowling green, has been renamed the Venus Garden and takes its new design from the petal-shaped orbit of Earth's closest planetary neighbour in the solar system. The garden will be open to visitors from July 16 to September 13, and access is included with a standard ticket to Windsor Castle at no extra charge.

A historic garden at Windsor Castle , which has been transformed according to the King's vision and inspired by the planet Venus , is to open to visitors this summer.

The newly renamed and redesigned Venus Garden, beneath the royal residence's famous east facade, captures Charles' passion for patterns in nature. The space, which was first used as a garden in the 1820s during the reign of George IV, takes its new design from the petal-shaped orbit of Earth's closest planetary neighbour in the solar system. Traced over eight years, Venus's orbit creates a geometric floral pattern, sometimes referred to as the Pentagram of Venus or the Rose of Venus.

The motif has inspired the layout of new perennial beds and evergreen hedge-lined pathways in the former East Terrace Garden, through which visitors will be able to wander as they explore the area in the Berkshire castle from July 16 to September 13. Adam Scott, gardens and nursery manager at Windsor Castle, said: 'This has been a significant project to reshape this historic garden for the future, reflecting His Majesty's vision to create a space that will offer beauty, interest and biodiversity throughout the seasons and for generations to come.

' He added: 'After around 18 months of careful transformation, we are delighted to open the Venus Garden to visitors this summer, marking the start of an important new chapter in the garden's 200-year history. ' The site was once Charles II's bowling green, and later Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert became interested in its planting, while the young Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret used it as an allotment during the Second World War.

The garden, which was once King Charles II's bowling green has been renamed the Venus Garden, inspired by the eponymous planet. Access to the Venus Garden is included with a standard ticket to Windsor Castle between July 16 to September 13, at no extra charge. Those on Universal Credit of certain named benefits can visit the castle and garden with up to five members from their household via the Royal Collection Trust's £1 ticket scheme.

Inspired by King Charles, the space has been updated with an enhanced intricate planting scheme, offering year-round structure and long periods of blooms with mixed perennials and roses and 11,000 spring bulbs. Wildflower meadows, dotted with trees and threaded with pathways, introduce softer, more naturalistic areas within the formal layout, creating a biodiverse haven for wildlife and insects reflecting the King's longstanding commitment to sustainability.

Visitors to the castle's terrace will also see new avenues of pear trees, topiary yew shrubs, bronze Hubert Le Sueur figure sculptures made for Charles I, from the Royal Collection, as well as large-scale marble, bronze and stone vases and other garden ornaments. The area has only intermittently been open to the public throughout its history and will give tourists the rare opportunity to enjoy the impressive views of the castle's east facade, seldom seen as part of the usual visitor route.

Access to the Venus Garden is included with a standard ticket to Windsor Castle between July 16 to September 13, at no extra charge. People receiving Universal Credit and other named benefits can visit the castle and explore the garden with up to five members of their household through Royal Collection Trust's £1 ticket scheme





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Venus Garden Windsor Castle King Charles III Venus Garden Patterns In Nature Sustainability Wildlife And Insects Universal Credit Royal Collection Trust

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Garden State two-way star discusses upcoming Syracuse OV: ‘It’s a great fit'A Mount Holly (NJ) Rancocas Valley ATH will officially visit Syracuse in June.

Read more »

70 people suing Garden Grove chemical tank owner over crisis as of TuesdayGKN Aerospace is accused of acting negligently and being responsible for tens of thousands of evacuations. So far, 8 lawsuits representing 70 people have been filed.

Read more »

Venus Williams and Hailey Baptiste withdraw from French Open women's doublesVenus Williams will not play in the women’s doubles at the French Open alongside Hailey Baptiste. They have withdrawn and no reason was given by organizers on Thursday.

Read more »

British Royal Family Crisis Looms Over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Sordid BehaviourThe investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over potential sexual offences has sparked concerns that the British royal family may be plunged into crisis, tarnishing the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth. The Queen's decision to push for Andrew to be made trade envoy has raised questions about how a non-political figurehead could land a plum job for her son without vetting. The Palace's statement reaffirming Andrew's denial of wrongdoing suggests an early cover-up attempt, while the queen's determination to get him a job despite his flaws has been criticized. The result of her meddling has been that a man with no moral compass became an influential trade envoy, where he could enrich himself and his family and even pass government secrets to unsavoury characters. The investigation continues, but the Palace's statement has sparked concerns that the royal family's greatest asset and its black sheep will be permanently entwined.

Read more »