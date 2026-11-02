Vente Venezuela Launches Global Voter Registry for 2027 Presidential Election

Vente Venezuela unveils a census to map the diaspora and prepare for the 2027 election, aligning with US State Department demands for electoral reform.

Vente Venezuela, the center-right political organization led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado, has unveiled a comprehensive initiative to map the global Venezuelan population. This strategic census aims to identify major population centers abroad and prepare for a presidential election scheduled for 2027. The project serves as a vital data collection effort to ensure enfranchisement for citizens living outside the nation.

Global Census Mechanism and Data Security

This initiative functions strictly as a census rather than a political party registration drive. The primary objective is to build a secure database of Venezuelans worldwide to facilitate future voting processes. The platform requires individuals to register their location and verify their identity through a dedicated website. Organizers emphasize that the process is managed through established networks in Spain to protect personal data from the current regime.

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The registration system operates in distinct phases to ensure accuracy and security. The initial stage involves a study to identify geographic areas that will require absentee voting stations. This data collection ensures that the diaspora can participate effectively in the upcoming electoral process.

Subsequent phases focus on analyzing existing voter rolls to remove deceased individuals and other ineligible voters. The program also includes residents within Venezuela to ensure a complete accounting of all citizens. Organizers stress that knowing the location of citizens is fundamental for updating data under the new National Electoral Council.

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Stakeholder Positions and Institutional Reform

Anti-socialist leaders argue that a presidential election cannot be considered free or fair without voting rights for the diaspora. They also demand the release of all political prisoners and the reconstruction of corrupted government institutions. These demands stem from over two and a half decades of socialist rule that forced a substantial percentage of the population to flee.

The United Nations reports that millions have fled the country in the past decade to escape poverty and political repression. Major diaspora communities have established themselves in Colombia, the United States, and Spain. The voter registry project addresses the logistical challenge of including these dispersed populations in the democratic process.

María Corina Machado supports this approach given her history of mass organization. She returned to Venezuela last week after a year of forced exile following her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize recognition. Her previous candidate, Edmundo González, also went into exile due to threats from the socialist regime during the 2024 election period.

Political Context and Future Electoral Steps

Venezuela is currently governed by an interim administration led by Delcy Rodríguez following the arrest of Nicolás Maduro in January. The United States State Department has outlined a multi-step plan to reconstruct institutions and hold free elections. This plan emphasizes the total dismantling and reconstruction of the National Electoral Council and the Supreme Tribunal of Justice.

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Senior State Department officials have stated that credible elections are impossible without new leadership in these institutions. They argue that existing infrastructure would prevent a fair outcome by allowing the loser to claim cheating. The architecture for a credible election must be created before voting begins.

María Corina Machado endorsed the State Department plan during remarks last week. She highlighted Secretary of State Marco Rubio's sequence of steps for democratic transition. This approach clearly positions the 2027 presidential election as the central milestone for Venezuela's return to democracy.