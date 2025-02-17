Venomous Snake Found Hiding in Banana Shipment at New Hampshire Grocery Store

An ornate cat-eyed snake, a mildly venomous reptile, was found hiding in a banana shipment at a Market Basket grocery store in Manchester, New Hampshire. The snake was safely removed and relocated to a specialized reptile facility.

A surprising discovery in a banana shipment sent a shiver down the spine of shoppers at a grocery store in southern New Hampshire. On Saturday, a conservation officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a report of an 'unwanted hitchhiker' at the Market Basket in Manchester, according to WMUR and a statement posted on Facebook.

The unexpected guest turned out to be an ornate cat-eyed snake, a mildly venomous reptile native to Ecuador, a major banana exporter to the United States.Conservation officer Griffin McKeown, who responded to the incident, spoke with an employee who seemed quite familiar with snakes. This was a first for McKeown, who stated that while they had received calls about pet surrenders of non-venomous snakes like ball pythons, he had never encountered a venomous snake in this situation before. McKeown also pointed out that possessing any venomous snake, with the exception of the hog-nosed snake, is illegal in New Hampshire. After assessing the snake and confirming its well-being, it was relocated to Rainforest Reptile Shows Inc., a company based in northern Massachusetts, for proper care. Market Basket and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment





