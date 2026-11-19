Marvel Comics reveals Venom will battle media mogul Orson Boothe in February 2027. Learn how the Earth-6160 Crimson Gem of Cyttorak creates a unique psychological threat for Eddie Brock.

Marvel Comics has officially announced that the ongoing Venom series will introduce a significant new antagonist in February 2027. Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote are set to face Orson Boothe, a media executive who has transformed into the villain known as Mogul. This clash is scheduled to occur in issue number five of the current run, marking a shift toward street-level threats after recent cosmic-scale events.

Mogul Gains Power From Origin Box

Orson Boothe acquired his dangerous abilities through an Origin Box that originated from Earth-6160, also known as the second Ultimate Universe. Although the Ultimate Universe imprint concluded with the Ultimate Endgame miniseries earlier this year, its legacy persists through these artifacts. Miles Morales originally intended to deliver these boxes to the Avengers, but they were lost during a battle with The Spot in the storyline Ultimate Impact: Reborn. One of these boxes ended up in the possession of Orson Boothe, who immediately began using its contents for malevolent purposes.

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Crimson Gem Creates Unique Threat

Mogul possesses a shard from Earth-6160's Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, which has turned him into a mental powerhouse wielding the unstoppable will of the deity Cyttorak. This artifact functions differently than its Earth-616 counterpart, which grants physical invulnerability and unstoppable momentum to hosts like Juggernaut. Instead of physical strength, the Earth-6160 Gem enhanced Boothe's persuasive skills, allowing him to manipulate people into doing his bidding. He previously struggled to fund Boothe Media, but the Gem enabled him to secure resources and expand his influence through rhetorical control.

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Impact On Alphabet City And Future Issues

As detailed in the solicitation for Venom #5, Mogul is attempting to wrench Alphabet City from Eddie Brock's protection. The villain has already used his powers to manipulate the entity Hostilicus, arranging a deal that directed the deadly weapons to the world while granting exclusive media coverage to Boothe. Although Hostilicus was eventually defeated, Mogul remains a potent threat. The core question for the upcoming issue is whether the Venom symbiote will shield Eddie Brock from these manipulative abilities or if the host remains as susceptible as a normal human.

Release Details And Historical Context

Venom #5 will be released by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, February 10, 2027. This storyline follows the reunion of Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote in October 2026, which restored the traditional dynamic to the Marvel universe after they had been separated. The character first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man and was created by David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane. Tom Hardy and Topher Grace have portrayed the characters in major film adaptations, bringing wide recognition to the anti-hero.