Venom and Carnage Team Up to Hunt Marvel's Omega-Level Threats

In a shocking alliance, Eddie Brock and Carnage embark on a universe-spanning quest to eliminate the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe. Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz's new series dives into Eddie's past, Carnage's insatiable hunger for power, and a terrifying list of targets.

Eddie Brock and Carnage are on a mission to purge the Marvel Universe of its most dangerous villains. This unlikely duo, typically on opposing sides, has teamed up for a new series penned by Charles Soule and illustrated by Jesus Saiz. The first issue, released this week, bombard readers with unexpected twists and turns, culminating in a final page reveal showcasing a glimpse of the menacing adversaries they will be hunting.

The second issue teases a fierce confrontation between Eddie and Bushwacker, interweaving flashbacks to Eddie's past. We witness him as Venom, perched upon his King in Black throne with colossal symbiote wings extending from his back. Eddie's dialogue with Bushwacker appears to unfold within an interrogation cell. The narrative then shifts to a near-death scenario involving Eddie and Carnage at the There's a dramatic splash page depicting Bushwacker transforming his right arm into a massive gun, unleashing a torrent of energy at Eddie Brock, who is consumed by Carnage. Eddie narrowly evades the blast at the last second. Iban Coello's cover art for the fourth issue introduces the next villain Eddie and Carnage pursue: Muse, a character soon to be brought to life on screen. Eddie and Carnage travel to Chicago, following a lead that the notorious serial killer MUSE has returned from the dead to resume his gruesome activities. The hunter becomes the hunted when Carnage sets a deadly trap, while Misty Knight closes in on Eddie's location. Issue #4 delves into Eddie's psyche, showcasing a conversation between him and Carnage about their next target. Against a wall lined with images of prominent Marvel characters like Galactus, Silver Surfer, Phoenix, and Hela—all considered omega-level entities—Eddie and Carnage contemplate their next move. These characters typically traverse the cosmos or realms like Asgard, while Carnage and Venom have generally been Earth-bound. However, Eddie Brock's past reign as the King in Black and ruler over all symbiotes, coupled with Carnage's recent power surge across the Marvel Universe, transforming the symbiote into something akin to a god, suggests a new level of ambition. Carnage, having tasted the intoxicating power of his latest conquests, seeks to acquire more by eliminating these formidable heroes and villains





