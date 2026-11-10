Venice Pier attack: Suspect turns self in after Danish tourist knocked unconscious, Suspect No. 2 on the run

One of two suspects in an attack that left a Danish tourist unconscious near the Venice Pier has turned himself in to police. Police released surveillance footage of the Oct. 30 attack and are searching for the second suspect.

One of two suspects in an attack that left a Danish tourist unconscious near the Venice Pier has turned himself in to police. One of two suspects in an attack that left a Danish tourist unconscious near the Venice Pier has turned himself in to police.

Investigators describe the remaining suspect as 25 to 35 years old, with tattoos and glasses. One of the two suspects involved in a violent October attack that left a Danish national unconscious near the Venice Pier has turned himself in to police, authorities confirmed. According to the Los Angeles Police Department , the violent incident occurred on Oct. 30 near Speedway and Washington Boulevard.

Also read LAPD arrests one suspect for Venice tourist attack; second suspect still at large

Police say the victim, who was visiting the United States, was approached and assaulted by two men. Investigators stated that the victim was found unconscious at the scene with a serious laceration to the right side of his head and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The LAPD released surveillance footage of the incident and now seeks the public's help in identifying the suspect who remains at large.

The video captures a man wearing a blue beanie, identified by police as Suspect No. 1, appearing to swat at the tourist. Later in the video, a second man, identified as Suspect No. 2, appears to sucker-punch the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

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Los Angeles City Council member Traci Park, who represents the area, provided an update on social media stating that one of the suspects is now in custody, while the search for the remaining individual continues. In her post addressing the incident, Park wrote in part, "As leadership changes in City Hall, this is another important reminder that public safety must remain a top priority.

"The attack has shaken some visitors in the popular beachside neighborhood. "It's not our first time to Venice, but just to know that it's happening on the beach, that's kind of crazy. It is a tourist spot," said one visitor reacting to the surveillance footage. Some longtime area residents noted that crime and disturbances are not uncommon near the pier, particularly on weekends.

However, locals and tourists alike are being reminded of the importance of situational awareness while frequenting public areas.

"It's frustrating, but it is part of life," another tourist remarked. "If at this point you're not prepared or have any type of protection or self-awareness, you need to, because this is the life we live right now. "While one suspect described as a California resident turned himself in to authorities, the LAPD is still actively searching for the second man involved in the assault.

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Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online. Information in this article came from the Los Angeles Police Department, surveillance footage released by police, a social media post by Los Angeles City Council member Traci Park, and comments from area residents and visitors.