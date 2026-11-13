Venice Heritage Protection Uses Drone Scanning For Historic Preservation

Researchers use drone photogrammetry and laser scanning to monitor historic monuments in Venice, addressing damage from floods and lagoon moisture.

Venice, a city defined by its canals, bridges, and historic architecture, faces an escalating threat to its cultural legacy. Persistent flooding has damaged structures including St. Mark's Basilica, while salt and moisture degrade materials over time. To counter this, experts are deploying advanced digital monitoring to protect UNESCO World Heritage sites before irreversible harm occurs.

Digital Monitoring Of San Francesco della Vigna

The Church of San Francesco della Vigna serves as a primary case study for these new preservation techniques. This historic complex, featuring a façade designed by Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio, has been a landmark for centuries. Researchers recently employed drone photography and terrestrial laser scanning to create a detailed three-dimensional model of the structure. This data supports the identification of vulnerable areas that traditional methods often miss.

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Ilaria Forti, the architect leading the project and teaching at the University Iuav of Venice, stated that these tools transform how engineers and restorers interact with monuments. The digital documentation allows specialists to plan conservation efforts with precision, targeting specific zones of decay rather than applying broad repairs.

From Restoration To Proactive Surveillance

The current monitoring campaign at San Francesco della Vigna began in 2023, following an earlier project at Santa Maria di Nazareth church. From 2015 to 2022, Forti led restoration work on the Baroque façade of Santa Maria di Nazareth, where Carrara marble had deteriorated due to the lagoon environment. After completing that intervention, she collaborated with the VIDE Lab, directed by Professor Giuseppe D'Acunto and operated by engineer Irene Rocca.

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The Order of the Franciscan friars requested a monitoring campaign to document the building's condition before further conservation work. The Venice in Peril Fund supported this initiative, building on interest from the Association of International Private Committees for the Safeguarding of Venice. This approach shifted the focus from monitoring the results of completed work to proactive identification of aging signs.

Challenges Of Drone Operations In Venice

Flying drones in Venice presented unexpected operational hurdles. Jonathan Hoyte, a climbing restorer, noted that seagulls frequently attacked the devices, viewing them as threats. These avian interruptions sometimes prevented flight operations entirely, complicating the data collection process for the architectural survey.

To overcome visibility and access issues, the team used photogrammetry and laser scanner technology. Photogrammetry reconstructs surfaces using overlapping photographs, while laser scanning measures depth and distance to record spatial coordinates. This combination captures exact positions, colors, and textures of façades, towers, and statues.

Impact Of Lagoon Environment On Stone

The digital mapping revealed significant deterioration of stonework caused by Venice's lagoon climate. Traditional inspections using ground-based visual checks or limited scaffolding often fail to detect micro-fissures or internal material failures. The new technology exposes structural shifts in high-altitude zones that remain hidden from standard view.

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Understanding how materials age is essential for planning future conservation. Forti emphasized that visible damage tells only part of the story. The detailed models provide a comprehensive view of the building's health, enabling restorers to address vulnerabilities before they lead to structural collapse or irreversible loss of heritage.