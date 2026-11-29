The stalled Venice Dell affordable housing development near Venice Beach may revive as Mayor-Elect Nithya Raman and City Atty-Elect Marissa Roy express support for the controversial 120-unit project.

The proposed Venice Dell housing project on a city parking lot in Los Angeles could serve as a critical early test for Mayor-Elect Nithya Raman and City Atty-Elect Marissa Roy. Their stated support for the development signals a potential shift in policy after years of political gridlock that kept the site at 200 N. Venice Blvd. vacant.

The Core Development Mechanism Explained

The Venice Dell project involves the construction of two four-story buildings straddling the Venice Grand Canal. The plan replaces a four-unit apartment building and a parking lot that currently holds 196 spots. According to the approved plans, the development will include 120 total housing units. Of these, 68 units are specifically set aside for homeless individuals. This structure aims to directly address the chronic homelessness and affordable housing shortages on the high-priced Westside.

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Conflicting Views Between Officials And Residents

Supporters argue that the project is necessary to solve the region's housing crisis. Azeen Khanmalek, executive director of Abundant Housing LA, stated that the election of Raman and Roy provides hope for moving the project forward. The nonprofit group endorsed both officials during their recent campaigns. They believe the new leadership will break the logjam created by previous administrations. Allison Riley, co-executive director of Venice Community Housing, shares this optimism. She noted that the election results give developers confidence that legal and bureaucratic barriers will be removed.

Neighborhood Opposition And Property Concerns

Opponents cite significant concerns regarding the scale and location of the development. The Venice Neighborhood Council has long opposed the project. Gary Pearl, the council vice president, denied that members are simply NIMBYs. He argued that valuable land should not be surrendered at low cost. The 2.65-acre parcel has been appraised as high as $34 million. Under the city agreement, developers pay only $1 per year for up to 99 years to use the lot. Many residents fear this represents a poor financial deal for the city. They argue that the land should be leased or sold at market rates.

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Risk Of Flooding And Density Issues

A major technical concern involves the project's proximity to the ocean. The site sits just 800 feet from Venice Beach. Opponents argue this location puts the new structures at high risk of flooding. They also claim the density is out-of-scale for the neighborhood. Lisa Redmond, a neighborhood council member who supports the project, suggested that some residents oppose the plan because they do not want affordable housing lowering property values. She stated that vocal groups hate the idea despite many residents supporting it. The fear is that additional homeless housing could attract more crime and service seekers to the area.

Historical Context And Legal Challenges

The Venice Dell project dates back to 2016 when the City Council approved the initial agreement. The developers held over a dozen community meetings over the years. The city Planning Department exempted the project from an environmental review. In June 2022, the city signed a binding disposition and development agreement. The project stalled due to litigation and bureaucratic roadblocks. Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park campaigned on a platform to kill the project. She promised to squash Venice Dell on Day One of her term. Her predecessor, Mike Bonin, had previously shepherded the project through the council. The election of Raman and Roy marks a significant political change in the fight over this site.