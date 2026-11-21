Indonesian filmmaker Edwin has revealed the five young leads for his upcoming feature, Dancing With My Shadow, inspired by the album of the same name from Hindia.

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Newer faces in the young cast include Daffa Saputra, an actor and fashion model for whom this is his first significant film role, and Freya, a member of the JKT48 idol girl group, who started her acting career in horror hitThe cast is being revealed tonight at the final of the DBL Jakarta Series, Indonesia’s biggest high school basketball league, the world where the story takes place.became the soundtrack of a generation, touching on subjects that young Indonesians rarely talk about openly: anxieties around growing up, pressure from home, and the fear of being left behind. It holds the record as the most-streamed Indonesian-language album on Spotify, and still regularly appears on the platform’s weekly Top Albums chart in Indonesia.

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The team behind the film explain that the album’s themes have been reworked into an original story, “with the music serving as an emotional map rather than a script”. Written by Winnie Benjamin, the story follows a quiet teenager, Agra, still grieving his father, who becomes the photographer for his high school’s rowdy basketball supporters club. Behind chants and chaos, he finds friendship, first love and a group of kids quietly learning how to survive.

Produced by Palari Films’ Muhammad Zaidy and Meiske Taurisia, the film will be executive produced by Baskara Putra, Mira Lesmana and Dian Sastrowardoyo, with music by Petra Sihombing and Enrico Octaviano. Baskara will also appear in the film as himself performing on a concert stage. Commenting on the project he said: “This album feels like my own child. I’ve always wanted my albums to take on new forms, but handing it to someone else was scary.

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Then I realized the film shouldn’t be my life story. It should be a new story born from the same feelings. Edwin has always filmed young people honestly, without looking down on them. That’s what these songs needed.

”, which won a Citra Award for Best Director.

“Agra spends most of the film behind a camera, deciding what to frame and what to leave out. I think that’s how many of us lived our teenage years,” Edwin said.

“The stands are full of noise and bodies, but everyone there is carrying something they don’t talk about. I wanted to stay close enough to feel it. ”, we keep coming back to coming-of-age stories. There’s always a fascinating crossroads in them.

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They feel familiar to so many people, yet there’s always a sense of liberation and empathy for people going through a transition in their lives. That stays relevant, even for adult audiences. ”‘Sunrise On The Reaping’ Eyeing $110M-Plus Domestic Bow