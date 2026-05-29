‘Vengeance and vanity’: Kasie Hunt on day 494 of Trump’s presidency

As the DOJ launches a criminal investigation into President Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll and the Treasury Department considers putting the sitting president on a new $250 bill, CNN’s Kasie Hunt breaks down the “vengeance and vanity” of President Donald Trump’s second term.

As the DOJ launches a criminal investigation into President Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll and the Treasury Department considers putting the sitting president on a new $250 bill, CNN's Kasie Hunt breaks down the"vengeance and vanity" of President Donald Trump's second term.

Former first lady Jill Biden told CBS News Sunday Morning that former President Joe Biden was never in cognitive decline but acknowledged he was"slowing down.

"During a White House press briefing, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was pressed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on the Bureau of Engraving and Printing making plans to potentially print a commemorative $250 bill with an image of President Donald Trump. Bessent said they were preparing in case Congress passed legislation that calls for the Trump bill. Vice President JD Vance spoke about artificial intelligence"inevitably" changing warfare in his commencement speech to the graduates of the United States Air Force Academy.

“AI will inevitably change warfare,” Vance said, adding however that decisions over “life and death must be made by humans and not machines. ”Jill Biden's comments that she thought former President Joe Biden suffered a stroke during the 2024 presidential debate is reviving an issue many Democrats want in the past, with some telling CNN's Dana Bash the remarks come at the worst possible moment as candidates try to keep the focus on Trump, not relitigate Biden’s exit.

Former first lady Jill Biden told CBS News she feared her husband and former president Joe Biden had a stroke during the 2024 CNN presidential debate, saying she was"frightened.

" CNN's Jake Tapper reports on how Democrats and former Biden administration alumni react to the first lady's revelation. New York City Mayor and Arsenal fan Zohran Mamdani joined Eid al-Adha celebrations in the Bronx on Wednesday wearing a kurta inspired by the English soccer team. Protesters have clashed with federal immigration agents outside an ICE detention facility in New Jersey, while detainees hold a dayslong hunger strike over inhumane conditions, according to their lawyers.

The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the former magazine columnist who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The investigation is focused on whether Carroll committed perjury in testimony tied to her two civil lawsuits against the president. CNN's Paula Reid reports.





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