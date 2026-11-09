Venezuelan Twins Held in Immigration Custody Following Alabama Traffic Stop

Wallace State Community College students Luis and Carlos Orta-Santoro face immigration detention after a traffic stop in Talladega County despite pending asylum status.

Two students at Wallace State Community College are currently being held in immigration custody following a routine traffic incident in Talladega County, Alabama. The individuals involved are 19-year-old twin brothers, Luis Orta-Santoro and Carlos Orta-Santoro, who are also recognized members of the college soccer team. Their parents reported to WAFF 48 News that the twins were taken into custody while returning to their educational institution in Alabama after a family visit in Georgia.

Traffic Stop Escalates to Immigration Detention

The situation began when law enforcement officers in Talladega County pulled over the twins for an alleged traffic violation involving a stop sign. According to the family, the initial interaction was expected to result in nothing more than a warning for the minor infraction. However, the encounter escalated significantly when the traffic stop transitioned into a formal arrest and an immediate immigration hold. The brothers were not released on bond but were instead placed into the custody of federal immigration authorities.

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Parents Cite Legal Status and Pending Asylum Cases

The father of the twins, Carlos Orta-Santoro, described the sudden detention as a desperate and frightening experience for his family. He emphasized that his sons are young men who are currently pursuing their education and athletic careers in the United States. The family asserts that the brothers are in the country legally and have established a valid legal presence through pending political asylum applications related to their home country of Venezuela.

Furthermore, the parents pointed out that their sons possess valid U.S. work permits. These work authorizations are documented as valid until the year 2030. The family maintains that these legal credentials should protect the twins from detention, yet they are currently being held pending further review by federal agencies. The father expressed deep concern for the well-being of his sons, noting that the legal process has created an incredibly scary environment for the young students.

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Community Support and Institutional Response

The athletic community at Wallace State has rallied around the detained students, highlighting their character and academic dedication. The soccer coach for the brothers described them as incredible human beings and fantastic student athletes. This endorsement from their athletic leadership serves to underscore the positive reputation the twins have built within the college community. The coach's statement reflects the shock and support felt by the institution regarding the detention of two of its enrolled students.

Transfer Details and Official Agency Statements

Currently, the twin brothers are being held in a detention facility located in Pickens County, Alabama. The family has been informed that the twins are expected to be transferred out of the state in the near future. The planned transfer destination is a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Louisiana. This transfer indicates a move toward federal jurisdiction as the case proceeds through the immigration system.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has acknowledged the case but has not yet released detailed information regarding the specific legal basis for the detention. An ICE public affairs representative stated to WAFF 48 News that the agency is actively researching the circumstances of the arrest. Officials indicated that they would provide more details as the investigation and administrative review of the case progress. The family continues to await further updates as the legal process unfolds.