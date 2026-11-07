Venezuelan Suspect Arrested Near White House With Firearms After Claiming Voices

Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos was detained near the White House with three firearms and a stolen vehicle. He allegedly heard voices instructing him to kill Donald Trump.

Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, a Venezuela n national, was arrested near the White House on Thursday after authorities discovered him in a stolen vehicle containing multiple firearms. The suspect had previously told investigators that voices in his head directed him to travel to Washington to kill Donald Trump. Secret Service agents intervened before any harm could come to the former president or others in the area.

Arrest Details and Weapons Seized

Secret Service officers observed Chrinos acting suspiciously while parked on Constitution Avenue, which forms the southern boundary of the President's Park grounds. Upon approaching the vehicle, agents confirmed it had been stolen. Chrinos admitted to possessing weapons inside the car, leading officers to discover an AR-15-style rifle and two handguns. They also seized dozens of rounds of ammunition from the interior of the vehicle.

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Homeland Security and Official Reactions

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin praised the intervention of Secret Service agents, stating that brave officers prevented an illegal alien with three firearms from harming anyone. Mullin emphasized that Chrinos had no business being in the United States and highlighted this incident as an example of the daily efforts of law enforcement personnel. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed that Chrinos was previously subject to the catch-and-release policy at the Texas border in March 2024 under the Biden administration.

Charges and Legal Status

Chrinos faces a severe list of criminal charges including carrying a rifle outside of a home or business. He is also charged with three counts of unlawful transportation of a firearm, three counts of unregistered firearms, and three counts of unregistered ammunition. Additional charges include possession of certain dangerous weapons, carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and receiving stolen property. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer with the US Marshals Service, and Chrinos remains in custody.

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Secret Service Director Comments

Secret Service Director Sean Curran described the incident as an example of personnel relying on extensive training to deescalate a volatile situation that posed an imminent threat. While Curran expressed confidence in current tactics, he stated that the agency is alarmed by the increase in threat cases arising against protectees. The Secret Service plans to continue expanding its focus on proactively investigating and identifying individuals who make threats to disrupt such incidents before they arrive in Washington.

Context of Past Security Incidents

This arrest adds to a series of security concerns surrounding Donald Trump, who has faced multiple assassination attempts. The most notable previous incident occurred during a 2024 rally in Pennsylvania, where the former president was shot at. The Daily Mail has contacted the White House for comment regarding the latest arrest and the broader context of security threats faced by the former president.