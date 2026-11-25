ICE arrests Hector Alejandro Mujica-Hernandez in Provo, Utah, for distributing stickers encouraging the assassination of President Donald Trump. Details on the federal investigation and visa violations included.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Thursday that Federal agents have taken Hector Alejandro Mujica-Hernandez into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody following a comprehensive federal investigation. The forty-year-old national of Venezuela is currently being held for his alleged involvement in distributing materials that explicitly encouraged the assassination of President Donald Trump.

Federal Investigation Links Suspect to Trump Threat Stickers

The arrest occurred on October 16 in Provo, Utah, after Homeland Security Investigations agents received critical intelligence from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI determined that Mujica-Hernandez had distributed stickers during a group meeting for the organization known as the People of Provo Against ICE. The materials explicitly read Shoot Trump, be a hero, become unforgetable, indicating a coordinated effort to incite violence against the former president.

Also read Venezuelan illegal immigrant arrested in Utah after soliciting assassination of Trump, DHS says

Visa Violations and Direct Threats Against the President

Mujica-Hernandez initially arrived in the United States on July 16 on a valid visa. Federal investigators discovered that he eventually overstayed his authorized period of stay, thereby becoming an illegal alien residing in the country without legal permission. Authorities stated that he not only violated immigration laws but also issued direct threats to the life of the President of the United States.

Dhs Secretary Markwayne Mullin Condemns the Action

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin issued a stern statement regarding the arrest, emphasizing that the agency will not tolerate death threats of any kind. Mullin highlighted that Mujica-Hernandez broke US laws by illegally overstaying his visa and directly threatening the President. The Secretary also criticized the media and far-left groups for vilifying ICE law enforcement officers and President Trump during this operation.

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Suspect Planned Self-Deportation After Assassination Plot

During the course of the investigation, Mujica-Hernandez told an informant that he intended to carry out the assassination at one of the president's rallies. The suspect further stated that he would self-deport from the United States immediately after completing the assassination plot. This confession provided additional evidence to law enforcement agencies confirming the severity and intent of the threat.

Ongoing Security Measures and Legal Proceedings

Under the leadership of President Trump, ICE officers are working tirelessly to ensure American safety and address such threats. The suspect now faces federal charges related to the distribution of incriminating materials and immigration violations. Legal proceedings will determine the exact penalties for his actions as the investigation continues to unfold within the judicial system.