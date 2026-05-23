María Concepción Sánchez, a Venezuelan mother, was left devastated after learning that her son, Joan Enrique Cruz Sánchez, is still imprisoned despite being unjustly detained for denouncing PDVSA's irregularities and demanding decent working conditions. This development has caused intense strain and a severe health condition, prompting her massive stroke.

Venezuelan mother María Concepción Sánchez suffered a massive stroke on Thursday after socialist regime officials told her that they would not release her political prisoner son, Joan Enrique Cruz Sánchez.

She is one of hundreds of relatives of Venezuela's political prisoners and has spent the past months in a tense state of uncertainty over the fate of her son, a 170 oil workers of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA who were unjustly detained and charged with sabotaging, contraband, corruption, and trafficking of strategic materials





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Venezuelan PDVSA Oil Workers Political Prisoners Caracas Prison Trojan Controversy Socialist Regime Joan Cruz Sánchez

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