Venezuelan Model Accuses Stylist of Attack in Cannes

Andrea del Val, a Venezuelan model, has released shocking footage of herself with blood on her face in a trashed hotel room after accusing a celebrity stylist, Giovanni Laguna, of attacking her in Cannes. The incident allegedly occurred during the Cannes Film Festival. The video, which Andrea shared on social media, shows her with visible cuts and bleeding on her face, while Giovanni is seen sitting on a chair in the room. Andrea claims the altercation escalated from shouting into a physical struggle, prompting guests to call the police. French police arrived at the scene and arrested Giovanni. The exact cause of the argument remains unclear, and French authorities have not yet released a detailed statement on the case.

Andrea del Val, a Venezuelan model, has released shocking footage of herself with blood on her face in a trashed hotel room after accusing a celebrity stylist, Giovanni Laguna , of attacking her in Cannes.

The incident allegedly occurred during the Cannes Film Festival. The video, which Andrea shared on social media, shows her with visible cuts and bleeding on her face, while Giovanni is seen sitting on a chair in the room. Andrea claims the altercation escalated from shouting into a physical struggle, prompting guests to call the police. French police arrived at the scene and arrested Giovanni.

The exact cause of the argument remains unclear, and French authorities have not yet released a detailed statement on the case. Giovanni, who is known for his work with beauty queens and celebrities, has been described as a stylist, designer, and image adviser. He has been linked to Fatima Bosch, the Miss Universe 2025 winner from Mexico, and has worked as creative director for Miss Universe Colombia since 2023.

The incident has sparked a wider scandal across Latin American entertainment media





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Cannes Film Festival Andrea Del Val Giovanni Laguna Attack Stylist Blood Hotel Room Violence Police Arrest Miss Universe Fatima Bosch

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