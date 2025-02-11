Venezuelan Migrant Finds Moments of Joy in Tijuana Shelter

A series of photos captures the daily life of Margelis Rodriguez, a Venezuelan migrant, and her children at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. The images highlight their resilience, struggles, and moments of joy amidst the challenges of seeking asylum.

Margelis Rodriguez, a Venezuela n migrant, pushes a laundry cart with her son Mickel straightening the load as they head to a nearby laundromat in Tijuana , Mexico , on Friday, January 31, 2025. Rodriguez, a single mother, fled Venezuela with her two children seeking a better life. She and others at the migrant shelter rely on the generosity of volunteers and donations to meet their basic needs.

The images capture a glimpse into the daily realities of migrants seeking refuge in Tijuana, from doing laundry to celebrating birthdays in their temporary homes. The photographs highlight their resilience and the challenges they face in their journey towards a new beginning.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Migrant Venezuela Tijuana Mexico Shelter Refugees Resilience Hope Humanitarian Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ICE Raid in Schaumburg Yields Release of Venezuelan Migrant, Highlighting Discrepancies in Immigration EnforcementAn investigation by the ABC 7 I-Team reveals the case of Edward Martinez-Cermeno, a Venezuelan migrant arrested in Schaumburg during an ICE raid. Despite the administration's focus on apprehending violent criminals, Martinez-Cermeno's arrest stemmed from a misdemeanor charge related to illegal entry. A judge ordered his release, highlighting the legal complexities and discrepancies in current immigration enforcement practices.

Read more »

Trump Revokes Venezuelan Migrant Amnesty, Citing Biden Administration OverreachPresident Trump's new homeland security chief, Kristi Noem, has reversed a last-minute amnesty extension granted by the Biden administration to 600,000 Venezuelan migrants. This decision signals a potential shift towards stricter immigration policies and a pro-freedom foreign policy.

Read more »

Venezuelan migrant arrested in weekend ICE raid now back in custody after judge ordered releaseA Venezuelan migrant swept up in local immigration raids who was ordered released last night by a federal judge is now back in federal custody at an out-of-state immigration detention center.

Read more »

Venezuelan Migrant Arrested in Bronx, Accused of Part in Colorado Home InvasionFederal prosecutors have apprehended a Venezuelan migrant in the Bronx, alleging his involvement as a fugitive and gang member in a violent home invasion in Colorado last year. Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 26, is accused of participating in an armed burglary that resulted in the kidnapping, beating, and stabbing of two Venezuelan immigrants in Aurora, Colorado. Zambrano-Pacheco fled Colorado following the incident and was subsequently tracked to a Bronx apartment by federal agents. He faces federal charges in Manhattan related to firearm possession and is wanted on separate charges in Colorado.

Read more »

US Talks with El Salvador to Revive Migrant Agreement, Including Venezuelan Gang MembersThe Trump administration is negotiating with El Salvador to reinstate a program that could send non-Salvadoran migrants to the Central American nation. The renewed agreement, according to State Department envoy Mauricio Claver-Carone, would also target Venezuelan gang members, including the Tren de Aragua, for detention in El Salvador. This development follows President Nayib Bukele's controversial crackdown on gangs in El Salvador, which has resulted in thousands of arrests and a decrease in violence.

Read more »

US Seeks to Revive Migrant Agreement with El Salvador, Including Venezuelan Gang MembersThe US government is in talks with El Salvador to revive a migration agreement that would allow the US to send non-Salvadoran migrants to the Central American country. This time, the agreement could also see members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, sent to El Salvador's prisons. This comes after El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, launched a crackdown on gangs, suspending key constitutional rights and arresting over 84,000 people.

Read more »