Venezuela y estadounidense General Electric firman acuerdo en materia de generación eléctrica

CARACAS (AP) — El gobierno venezolano suscribió el lunes un acuerdo con el conglomerado estadounidense General Electric como parte de un esfuerzo para mejorar el servicio eléctrico del país sudamericano, azotado por frecuentes apagones.

The Afternoon WireUtah canyon BASE jump kills 2, including extreme athlete who performed with MadonnaChallenger with same name as US Sen.

Dan Sullivan is ineligible for Alaska ballot, official saysWorld Cup official says twitch caused gesture resembling supremacist sign; FIFA says no breachWhat to Stream: 'Project Hail Mary,' Colin Farrell in 'Sugar' and Myles SmithStocks leap worldwide, and oil prices drop after the US and Iran reach a tentative deal on their warLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionLawmakers fight to stop the Trump administration's dismantling of a $386M ocean observatory projectOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'Michael Mina shares an Alexandria-inspired steak sandwich recipe from 'My Egypt'Pope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidReseña:"Disclosure Day" es un Spielberg clásico

Dan Sullivan is ineligible for Alaska ballot, official saysWorld Cup official says twitch caused gesture resembling supremacist sign; FIFA says no breachWhat to Stream: 'Project Hail Mary,' Colin Farrell in 'Sugar' and Myles SmithStocks leap worldwide, and oil prices drop after the US and Iran reach a tentative deal on their warLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionLawmakers fight to stop the Trump administration's dismantling of a $386M ocean observatory projectOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'Michael Mina shares an Alexandria-inspired steak sandwich recipe from 'My Egypt'Pope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidReseña:"Disclosure Day" es un Spielberg clásico





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