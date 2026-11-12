Acting President Delcy Rodriguez addresses COP31,demanding developed countries fulfill financial and technology transfer commitments while advocating for energy justice and equitable decarbonization policiEs.

Venezuela n Leadership Demands Climate Finance at Global Summit

During the recent proceedings of the thirty-first Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the acting president of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez , issued a formal and urgent appeal to developed nations. Her primary demand centered on the fulfillment of financial commitments previously established to mitigate the adverse effects of global warming. she emphasized that these funds are not merely optional contributions but essential obligations required to support nations in thier efforts to combat the climate crisis. The intervention placed the issue of international cooperation and financial support at the very center of Venezuela 's diplomatic stance during the negotiations, highlighting the critical need for wealthy countries to honor their promises.

In addition to financial requirements, the acting president stressed the importance of technology transfer and the strengthening of national capabilities. She argued that these elements must be addressed in accordance with the principle of typical but differentiated responsibilities, a foundational concept in international climate law that acknowledges varying levels of contribution to global emissions and different capacities to respond. Rodriguez reiterated that Venezuela expects its partners to respect national sovereignty and understand the unique circumstances facing developing nations as they seek to modernize their economies. She made it clear that the transformation of Venezuela is inextricably linked to a further reduction in emissions,but this process cannot succeed without adequate international resources and respectful cooperation.

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Emphasis on Energy Justice and Poverty Reduction

A significant portion of the address focused on the intersection of environmental policy and social equity. Rodriguez warned that decarbonization policies must not deepen energy poverty or disproportionately punish the most vulnerable populations. She pointed out that despite global progress, approximately six hundred fifty-five million people worldwide still lack access to electricity, and two billion individuals do not have clean alternatives for cooking. These statistics underscore the argument that climate action must be designed to ensure energy security, affordable prices for development,and environmental sustainability simultaneously. The administration in Caracas advocated for a just transition that prioritizes the needs of those who have not yet achieved sufficient access to modern energy services.

The acting president further explained that modernizing Venezuela involves a continuous effort to reduce burning intensity per barrel, a metric the natIon has been improving for four consecutive years. Though, she noted that domestic efforts alone are insufficient to meet ambitious climate goals. The narrative presented by the Venezuelan delegation was one of determination to protect the natural globe while ensuring the well-being of its people. They advocated for a response to the climate crisis that combines equity with effectiveness, aiming for a future where environmental protection, harmony with nature and human welfare advance together rather than in opposition to one another.

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Broader Context of COP31 Negotiations

The thirty-first conference brought together a diverse array of stakeholders, including goverment representatives,business leaders, civil society organizations, and experts from across the globe. The agenda for the summit covered a wide range of critical topics, including the impact of climate shift on public health and food security, the electrification of various sectors and transportation networks, waste reduction strategies, and the enhancement of urban resilience against extreme weather events. Within this complex multilateral environment, Venezuela's interventions sought to ensure that the discussions on technological advancement and green infrastructure did not overlook the financial realities faced by emerging economies.

By framing the climate crisis as a matter of global justice, the Venezuelan leadership aimed to shape the outcome of the negotiations in favor of more equitable solutions. The emphasis on respecting sovereignty and acknowledging differentiated responsibilities served as a counterpoint to policies that might impose uniform standards without considering local contexts. The summary of the event highlights that the central themes of the Venezuelan contribution were the necessity of financing, the importance of cooperative frameworks, and the imperative of maintaining accessible energy for all. this approach reflects a broader trend among developing nations to demand that the costs of the green transition be shared more fairly among those who have historically contributed most to greenhouse gas emissions.